Home > Business Insider > Finance >

THE INSURTECH REPORT 2.0: The technologies disrupting the insurance industry and what incumbents can do to stay ahead

Finance THE INSURTECH REPORT 2.0: The technologies disrupting the insurance industry and what incumbents can do to stay ahead

  • Published: , Refreshed:

In this report we look at the drivers behind the increasing number of insurtech companies and how they are impacting others in the insurance industry.

Image
  • null
    null   
  • Insurtech 2.0
    Insurtech 2.0   
null play

null

(BI Intelligence)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Tech-driven disruption in the insurance industry continues at pace, and we're now entering a new phase — the adaptation of underlying business models.

That's leading to ongoing changes in the distribution segment of the industry, but more excitingly, we are starting to see movement in the fundamentals of insurance — policy creation, underwriting, and claims management.

This report from Business Insider Intelligence, Business Insider's premium research service, will briefly review major changes in the insurtech segment over the past year. It will then examine how startups and legacy players across the insurance value chain are using technology to develop new business models that cut costs or boost revenue, and, in some cases, both. Additionally, we will provide our take on the future of insurance as insurtech continues to proliferate.

Here are some of the key takeaways:

  • Funding is flowing into startups and helping them scale, while legacy players have moved beyond initial experiments and are starting to implement new technology throughout their businesses.
  • Distribution, the area of the insurance value chain that was first to be disrupted, continues to evolve.
  • The fundamentals of insurance — policy creation, underwriting, and claims management — are starting to experience true disruption, while innovation in reinsurance has also continued at pace.
  • Insurtechs are using new business models that are enabled by a variety of technologies. In particular, they're using automation, data analytics, connected devices, and machine learning to build holistic policies for consumers that can be switched on and off on-demand.
  • Legacy insurers, as opposed to brokers, now have the most to lose — but those that move swiftly still have time to ensure they stay in the game.

In full, the report:

  • Reviews major changes in the insurtech segment over the past year.
  • Examines how startups and legacy players across distribution, insurance, and reinsurance are using technology to develop new business models.
  • Provides our view on what the future of the insurance industry looks like, which Business Insider Intelligence calls Insurtech 2.0.

Top 3

1 Finance We drove an all-new $644,000 Rolls-Royce Phantom — here are its...bullet
2 Finance Tesla might have just won a victory in China — but it will be...bullet
3 Finance Millennial investors aren't feeling too good about Google...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Finance A Facebook bear outlines 2 big risks to watch ahead of earnings (FB)
Screen Shot 2018 04 24 at 1.08.14 PM
Finance Stocks are tumbling after the 10-year hits its highest level since 2014
Virgin Group and Virgin America founder Sir Richard Branson with the airline's flight attendants.
Finance We flew Virgin America one final time before it goes away forever — here's what it was like (ALK)
A trader reacts as he watches screens on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York
Finance The dollar's getting stronger — and that could be bad news