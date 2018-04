news

Stocks closed lower for the first time this week on Thursday, dragged down by the tech sector. Commodities held near multi-year highs, and inflation jitters pushed bonds lower.

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 24,657.39 −90.68 (-0.37%)

S&P 500: 2,696.08 −12.56 (-0.46%)

AUD/USD: 0.7732 -0.0053 (-0.68%)

ASX 200 SPI futures: 5,852.5 -10.0 (-0.17%)

Here's Friday's economic calendar: