Stocks tick higher and soybeans surge

Stocks inched higher Monday, with the Dow Jones industrial average posting its eighth straight session of gains. The Supreme Court overturned a sports-betting ban. Soybean prices rallied more than 2% as US-China trade tensions eased. Oil prices were up about 1%.

Here's the scoreboard:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 24,899.41 +68.24 (0.27%)



S&P 500: 2,728.71 0.99 (+0.04%)

AUD/USD: 0.7531 -0.0014 (-0.19%)

ASX 200 SPI futures: 6,122.0 +18.0 (+0.29%)

Here is the upcoming economic calendar: