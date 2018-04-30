Stocks slide and oil spikes

news

All three major US indices closed lower Monday, dragged down by tech and industrial shares. Meanwhile, crude oil rose on the back of heightening tensions in the Middle East. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield slipped, but remained close to the key level of 3%.

Here's the scoreboard:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 24,163.15 −148.04 (-0.61%)

S&P 500: 2,655.57 −14.34 (-0.54%)

AUD/USD: 0.7529 -0.0051 (-0.67%)

ASX 200 SPI futures: 5,947.5 +0.5 (+0.01%)

