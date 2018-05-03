Stocks pare sharp losses as trade jitters weigh

news

Stocks pared losses Thursday after dropping sharply amid trade worries. Both the Dow Jones industrial average and the S&P 500 had dipped below their 200-day moving averages at session lows. Treasury yields and the dollar retreated.

Here's the scoreboard:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 23,930.04 +5.06 (+0.02%)

S&P 500: 2,628.54 −7.13 (-0.27%)

AUD/USD: 0.7531 0.0034 (+0.45%)

ASX 200 SPI futures: 6,084.5 +37.5 (+0.62%)

Here is Friday's economic calendar: