Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Stocks get whacked after the 10-year hits 3%

Finance Stocks get whacked after the 10-year hits 3%

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The 10-year Treasury yield passed a key level of 3% on Tuesday, and all three major US indices closed lower.

Confused, worried trader play

Confused, worried trader

(Reuters/Brendan McDermid)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Stocks nosedived Tuesday, with the Dow Jones industrial average sinking 600 points at session lows. The selling came after the 10-year Treasury yield hit 3%, spooking markets. The dollar edged lower after a week of gains.

Here's the scoreboard:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 24,023.93 −424.76 (-1.74%)

S&P 500: 2,623.41 −46.88 (-1.76%)

AUD/USD: 0.7609 +0.0002 (+0.03%)

ASX 200 SPI futures: 5,869.0 -5 (-0.09%)

  1. The 10-year Treasury yield climbed above the key 3% level for the first time since 2014. Rising US government bond yields can crowd out consumer and corporate spending.
  2. Earnings season rolls on. Shares of Caterpillar sank as much as 6% after calling its first-quarter results a "high watermark" for the year. Google-parent Alphabet shed more than 5% after reporting an increase in capital spending.
  3. Other FAANG stocks were also hit hard. Shares of Facebook, Netflix and Amazon shed more than 4% each.
  4. Oil topped $75 a barrel before plunging more than 2.5%. Traders shook off mounting supply concerns after President Donald Trump, alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, told reporters the US may preserve the Iran nuclear deal.

Here is Wednesday's economic calendar:

  • Australian banks are closed for Anzac Day.
  • Australia reports quarterly import prices.
  • Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz speaks.
  • US weekly crude inventories are due out.
  • Facebook, Twitter, AT&T and Boeing report quarterly earnings.

Top 3

1 Finance We drove an all-new $644,000 Rolls-Royce Phantom — here are its...bullet
2 Finance Tesla might have just won a victory in China — but it will be...bullet
3 Finance Caterpillar tanks in broader selloff and after executives...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Screen Shot 2018 04 24 at 2.44.34 PM
Finance Amazon's dropping as part of a broader tech sell-off (AMZN)
Austria's Ivona Dadic competes during the Women’s 60m Hurdles Pentathlon heats.
Finance Paypal has one big hurdle to clear with Venmo (PYPL)
Netflix stock price
Finance Netflix continues to sink after its junk bond announcement
Alphabet Google stock price earnings per share
Finance Google-parent Alphabet slides after earnings (GOOGL)