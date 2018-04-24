Stocks get whacked after the 10-year hits 3%

news

Stocks nosedived Tuesday, with the Dow Jones industrial average sinking 600 points at session lows. The selling came after the 10-year Treasury yield hit 3%, spooking markets. The dollar edged lower after a week of gains.

Here's the scoreboard:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 24,023.93 −424.76 (-1.74%)

S&P 500: 2,623.41 −46.88 (-1.76%)

AUD/USD: 0.7609 +0.0002 (+0.03%)

ASX 200 SPI futures: 5,869.0 -5 (-0.09%)

Here is Wednesday's economic calendar: