StarTimes has invested over $220 million in Nigeria

At the launch of the Chinese Animation, the Vice President of StarTimes, Ms. Guo Zi Qi said it has invested over $220 million in Nigeria, over the last nine years to boost entertainment and enrich the country’s television experience.

She said that along with other initiatives of the company, this had positioned it as the fastest growing television network in Nigeria. She also expressed the company’s resolve to cooperate with Nigeria in the area of animation production and in the development of that segment of television.

Yakubu Ibn Mohammed, Director General of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) lamented that despite the fact that almost every child is fascinated by video animation, especially cartoons, there is not a single dedicated cartoon channel that is African in origin and content on any of the television network currently operating in Nigeria.

He also added that this is probably because the country’s local content producers and animators do not have access to the huge funding and technical know-how required to produce animated content.

He said, “This trend is not healthy for us as a nation because our children today are the leaders of tomorrow who should be embodiments of our culture and values, we need more local animated content and I hope we can collaborate with foreign partners to achieve this objective.”

“NTA has a long history of working with various partners from all over the world as long as they are in line with our core mandate of informing and educating Nigerians and preserving our culture and values. We are open to discussing various areas of cooperation with the Chinese team for the benefit of both parties,” he noted.

Mohammed expressed optimism that the visit of a team of Chinese animation companies to Nigeria would ensure that areas of cooperation are found between the experts and local producers to improve the quality and quantity of indigenous animation content for local consumption and which is also suitable for export.