Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Someone is selling 3 of Morgan A. Stanley's Morgan Stanley business cards on Craigslist for $1 million

Finance Someone is selling 3 of Morgan A. Stanley's Morgan Stanley business cards on Craigslist for $1 million

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Don't worry prices are negotiable.

Gorman speaks during the Institute of International Finance Annual Meeting in Washington play

Gorman speaks during the Institute of International Finance Annual Meeting in Washington

(Thomson Reuters)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Someone is selling the business cards of a trader who recently left Morgan Stanley on Craigslist for $1 million.
  • The former employee's name is Morgan A. Stanley.

Morgan A. Stanley has left Morgan Stanley. And now you can buy Morgan Stanley's old Morgan Stanley business cards.

Stanley, who recently left the bank of the same name, per reporting by Bloomberg News, was a trader on its fixed-income desk. Stanley joined the firm in 2012.

null play

null

(Craigslist)

Now, someone is claiming to have possession of three of Stanley's old business cards and is selling them on Craigslist for a whopping $1 million.

Each is in various conditions, according to the advertisement.

The third card, according to the ad, is the "oldest and most pristine" and a "true gem."

To be sure, prices are negotiable.

Morgan Stanley (the bank) reported earnings on Wednesday. The bank beat analysts' expectations, reporting a number of records, which included highest ever figures for revenues and net income. Coincidentally, fixed-income revenues were strikingly impressive.

Morgan Stanley's fixed-income results of $1.9 billion for the first quarter of 2018 were only slightly behind those of rival Goldman Sachs, which posted revenues of $2.1 billion for the business. For Morgan Stanley, that marks the best quarter for the business since 2015.

Top 3

1 Finance You should read this if you invested in Swiss Golden in Nigeriabullet
2 Finance SEC, NSE lift suspension as Oando shares commence tradingbullet
3 Finance One person is dead after a major engine failure led a...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Outgoing Cadillac chief Johan de Nysschen.
Finance GM is pulling Cadillac back from its bold luxury experiment by dismissing division boss (GM)
Alinea, in Chicago, is a favorite of the ultra wealthy.
Finance 15 exclusive restaurants around the world where you're most likely to dine next to a billionaire
Roughneck Brian Waldner is covered in mud and oil while wrestling pipe on a True Company oil drilling rig outside Watford, North Dakota.
Finance The wrong kind of oil is flooding the US market — but that could be great news for a handful of producers
A man releases an eagle during the Spring Eagle Festival in Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia.
Finance CRYPTO INSIDER: Bitcoin cash is soaring