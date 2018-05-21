Home > Business Insider > Finance >

The Royal Wedding cost N16.2bn, the total IGR of four Nigerian States

Three Nigerian states made a total of N13.73 billion in IGR between January and December 2017.

The Royal Wedding cost N16.2 billion, the total IGR of three Nigerian States in 2017
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s nuptials reportedly cost a staggering N16.2 billion, the total internal revenue generated by three Nigerian states in 2017.

According to Nigeria's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Bauchi, Ekiti and Kebbi states recorded a decline at the end of 2017 Fiscal Year.

The three states made a total of N13.73 billion between January and December 2017. Bauchi made N4. 36 billion, Ekiti N4.96 billion and Kebbi made N4.39 billion.

The Royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was held on Saturday, May 19, 2018 in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in the United Kingdom.

According to an online wedding planner, Bridebook, the bulk of the costs were spent on security, Meghan's dress, the ring and glass of marquee.

Here is the break down key costs at the Harry and Meghan Royal wedding:

  1. Wedding dress £387,000

  2. Flowers £110,000

  3. Wedding ring £250,000

  4. Wedding cake £50,000

  5. Security £30 million

  6. 20 silver-plated trumpet £90,000

  7. The hiring of glass marquee £300,000

  8. Sausage rolls and tea for guest £26,000

The Meghan’s family and the Kensington Palace paid the larger part of all the costs while Britain economy was said to have realised a whooping sum of N250 billion (£500 million) from tourism and merchandise.

What can the Royal wedding fund in Nigeria?

The cost of the Royal wedding can fund two key projects and programme in the 2018 Nigerian budget at N10 billion and N9.8 billion for the 2nd Niger Bridge and Mambilla hydropower project respectively.

