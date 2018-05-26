Peugeot signs off franchise to Dangote as AMCON delays bid

news

Peugeot Automobile France in Nigeria has signed off its franchise to Africa’s richest billionaire, Aliko Dangote but the Asset Management of Nigeria is delaying the deal.

Designed to be named Dangote-Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (DPAN), Peugot rep said the new auto assembly line will be ready by 2019.

Peugeot Automobile France in Nigeria has signed off its franchise to Africa’s richest billionaire, Aliko Dangote but the Asset Management of Nigeria is delaying the deal.

In a report by local media, a representative of the automobile company, Eric Maydiey, gave reasons for the signing of the franchise to the manufacturing giant.

Maydiey said one of the reasons the automobile company granted Dangote Group the franchise to construct and operate a new assembly plant in the country is the failure of AMCON in declaring the winner for its bidding process of the PAN Limited in Kaduna.

Designed to be named Dangote-Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (DPAN), Maydiey said the new auto assembly line will be ready by 2019.

The Peugeot rep further said the new Complete Knock-Down (CKD) auto assembly line to be built by the Dangote Group will be more modern and cheaper to achieve.

ALSO READ: Dangote says he wants to be Africa's biggest philanthropist

In his words: “We plan to do CKD in the new plant because CKD has a lot of advantages, but with SKD (Semi-Knock Down), there is no advantage to the country”.

The new assembly plant by Dangote-Peugeot Automobile Nigeria Limited DPAN is a joint venture between Dangote Industries Limited, the Kaduna State Government, and Peugeot of France PSA Groupe.

Meanwhile, AMCON’s is yet to declare the winner for the bidding process of the Kaduna assembly plant over a year after bidding for the company with 52 million Euros.

However, Jude Nwauzo, Head, Corporate Communications, AMCON, said the divestment plan in PAN Limited is still on track.

Nwauzo stressed that AMCON is yet to announce a winner in the bidding process noting that there are so many interests but financial advisers are working on the results of the bid.

“We have not finalized who we are going to sell to. So many interests are there. We have financial advisers, we allow them to do their job”, Nwauzo said.

PAN Limited, assemblers of Peugeot brand of automobiles in Nigeria, was incorporated on December 15, 1972, after about two decades of smooth operations.