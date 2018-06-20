One of the world's largest commercial real estate companies is going public

news

The commercial real estate giant Cushman & Wakefield has filed for an initial public offering.

The filing, published on Wednesday, showed that the company is betting on the continued growth of commercial real estate around the world and greater participation from institutional investors in the property market.

Cushman & Wakefield employs about 48,000 people worldwide and operates in 70 countries. Its revenues have grown every year since 2015 and totaled $6.92 billion in 2017, the filing showed. It's also operated at a loss, which totaled $220.5 million in 2017.

The company plans to use the proceeds of the IPO to reduce its debt. As at the end of March, the company had over $3 billion in long-term debt, the filing showed.

DTZ Jersey Holdings, a European brokerage backed by the private-equity giant TPG Funds, bought Cushman & Wakefield for $2 billion in 2015. The company has made other acquisitions to become one of the largest commercial real estate firms in the world.

The filing noted that key risks to the company's business include tighter lending conditions, which would make it harder to invest in commercial properties, and difficulty in paying down debt.

The Real Deal earlier reported that the company had been speaking to bankers and advisors about an IPO for a few years.

Cushman & Wakefield's IPO follows the listing by fellow commercial brokerage Newmark Knight Frank. That stock peaked at $16.66 in late-January, but is still up nearly 9% from its debut in December.

Morgan Stanley is the lead underwriter for Cushman & Wakefield's IPO, alongside JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, and UBS.