Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Oil tumbles off 3-year highs after Trump takes a jab at OPEC

Finance Oil tumbles off 3-year highs after Trump takes a jab at OPEC

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Brent fell more than 1% on Friday after President Donald Trump posted tweets critical of OPEC.

Screen Shot 2018 04 20 at 8.38.50 AM play

Screen Shot 2018 04 20 at 8.38.50 AM

(Markets Insider)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Oil has been rallying this week, but slipped on Thursday following President Donald Trump's criticism of OPEC.
  • Crude fell more than 1% by 8:00 a.m. ET, an hour after the tweet.
  • Follow oil in real time here.

Oil prices retreated from multi-year highs Friday after President Donald Trump took a swipe at OPEC in an early morning tweet.

"Looks like OPEC is at it again," Trump tweeted just before 7:00 a.m. ET. "With record amounts of Oil all over the place, including the fully loaded ships at sea, Oil prices are artificially Very High! No good and will not be accepted!"

Brent, the international benchmark, sank more than 1% to $72.79 per barrel around by 8:00 a.m. ET. West Texas Intermediate was also down, falling below $68. Both had hit three-year highs earlier this week on the back of supply concerns.

Trump could be responding to reports that Saudi Arabia — OPEC's biggest producer — is targeting a crude price of $80 or $100. That's widely seen as a hint that OPEC will extend production caps after they expire in December.

Responding to Trump's tweet, Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih told CNBC, "Markets should set prices."

Top 3

1 Finance Amazon is gaining ground after Jeff Bezos reveals how many...bullet
2 Finance These 3 threats can stop Nigeria's economy from growing in...bullet
3 Finance You should read this if you invested in Swiss Golden in Nigeriabullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Takeda CEO Christophe Weber
Finance Takeda's considering turning up the heat on its bid for Shire (TKPYY, SHPG)
null
Finance GE is rallying after eeking out an earnings beat (GE)
Brazilian soldiers participating in a parade during an Army Day ceremony in Brasilia, Brazil.
Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, JPM, BCS, FOXA, DIS, QCOM, WFC)
Brazilian soldiers participating in a parade during an Army Day ceremony in Brasilia, Brazil.
Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, JPM, BCS, FOXA, DIS, QCOM, WFC)