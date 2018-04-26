Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Oil spikes as possible US exit from Iran nuclear deal puts hundreds of thousands of barrels at risk

Finance Oil spikes as possible US exit from Iran nuclear deal puts hundreds of thousands of barrels at risk

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Oil prices rose Thursday after French President Emmanuel Macron said its his "bet" that Trump will pull out of the Iran nuclear deal, putting barrels at risk.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani reviews the honour guard during a welcoming ceremony at Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, October 9, 2016. play

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani reviews the honour guard during a welcoming ceremony at Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, October 9, 2016.

(REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Oil climbed Thursday morning on concerns the US will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal.
  • The deal would put hundreds of thousands of barrels at risk, according to experts.
  • Follow oil prices in real time here.

Oil rose Thursday morning as markets poised themselves for the possibility of a US exit from the Iran nuclear deal.

West Texas Intermediate was up about 1% to $68.70 a barrel at 8:45 a.m. ET. Brent — the international benchmark — was trading flat, but held near three-year highs.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday that it's his "bet" that President Donald Trump will pull out of the Iran nuclear deal. Macron visited Washington this week in an effort to convince Trump to the preserve the deal, but was seemingly unsuccessful.

If Trump withdraws from the deal, the US would could reimpose hefty sanctions on Iran, who would in turn lose incentive to curb its nuclear program. Some experts think that could put up to 350,000 barrels of crude at risk, CNBC reports.

On top of that, barrels from Saudi Arabia — the biggest oil producer — are also at risk as oil facilities in the country have reportedly come under attack. Yemeni rebels say they have fired missiles and drones at the state-run oil company Aramco eight times since last month, according to the Wall Street Journal. Saudi Arabia says it was able to intercept all of those, sparing Aramco from any operational disruptions so far.

null play

null

(Markets Insider)

Top 3

1 Finance 10 things you need to know in markets todaybullet
2 Finance We drove an all-new $644,000 Rolls-Royce Phantom — here are...bullet
3 Finance Caterpillar tanks in broader selloff and after executives...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Finance Chipotle's new CEO lays out his plan to turn around the embattled burrito chain (CMG)
In this Sept. 10, 2007 file photo, a staff technician presents a 300 millimeter chip wafer at Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) in Dresden, eastern Germany. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. on Tuesday, April 21, 2009 announced its first-quarter loss widened as demand and prices for its microprocessors slumped and heavy restructuring charges took their toll. Shares fell more than 6 percent in after-hours trading on disappointing guidance.
Finance AMD shrugged off one of Wall Street’s biggest concerns about cryptocurrency mining (AMD)
In this Sept. 10, 2007 file photo, a staff technician presents a 300 millimeter chip wafer at Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) in Dresden, eastern Germany. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. on Tuesday, April 21, 2009 announced its first-quarter loss widened as demand and prices for its microprocessors slumped and heavy restructuring charges took their toll. Shares fell more than 6 percent in after-hours trading on disappointing guidance.
Finance AMD shrugged off one of Wall Street’s biggest concerns about cryptocurrency mining (AMD)
null
Finance Facebook is surging after crushing on earnings and adding more users than expected (FB)