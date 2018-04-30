Oil erases its losses as Israel gets ready to announce a 'significant development' in the Iran nuclear deal

Oil prices erased losses early Monday morning, trading up more than a dollar from recent lows, as tensions between the Israel and Iran mounted.
West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.54% at $68.34 a barrel at 12:15 p.m. ET. Brent, the international benchmark, rose 0.43% to $74.96. Both had been down more than a dollar after a report out Friday showed US drillers added five oil rigs last week, raising the tally to 825, the highest level since March 2015.
Netanyahu over the weekend met with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and spoke with President Donald Trump over the phone, according to the White House. The international community has already been on edge that Trump will scrap the deal, which expires May 12.