Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Oil cracks $68 for the first time in 3 years

Finance Oil cracks $68 for the first time in 3 years

  • Published: , Refreshed:

West Texas Intermediate was up more than 2% on Wednesday.

File Photo: Pipelines run to Enbridge Inc.'s crude oil storage tanks at their tank farm in Cushing play

File Photo: Pipelines run to Enbridge Inc.'s crude oil storage tanks at their tank farm in Cushing

(Thomson Reuters)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Oil cracked $68 a barrel for the first time in three years Wednesday after reports of a big drop in US crude inventories.

West Texas Intermediate surged more than 2%, trading at $68.14 per barrel around 11:31 a.m — a level not seen since late 2014. Brent, the international benchmark, also soared, trading up about 1.50% to $72.49.

The rally comes on the back of oil supply concerns. The US Energy Information Administration released a report showing oil inventories in the US fell by 1.1 million barrels last week to about 428 million barrels.

Recent signals that OPEC could extend supply cuts into next year are also pushing prices up.

Saudi Arabia told sources they are targeting a crude price of $80 or even $100, Reuters reported Wednesday. That could be a hint that OPEC will keep capping oil production after the current deal expires in December.

null play

null

(Markets Insider)

Top 3

1 Finance You should read this if you invested in Swiss Golden in Nigeriabullet
2 Finance SEC, NSE lift suspension as Oando shares commence tradingbullet
3 Finance One person is dead after a major engine failure led a...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

IBM Chairwoman and CEO Virginia "Ginni" Rometty speaks at an IBM Watson event in lower Manhattan on January 9, 2014.
Finance IBM is getting rocked after giving disappointing guidance (IBM)
NTSB investigators examining the engine from Southwest Airlines Flight 1380.
Finance A Southwest jet suffered an eerily similar engine failure in 2016 (LUV)
Bitcoin cash price
Finance Bitcoin cash is leading crypto higher after Tax Day
southwest airlines emergency landing
Finance Passenger killed in Southwest engine explosion was partially sucked out of plane's broken window (LUV)