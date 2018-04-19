Nigeria's Tax agency seals 19 companies over N5.7bn tax debts

news

19 companies across Nigeria were sealed by the Federal Inland Revenue (FIRS) over non-remittance of tax to the tune of N5,714,066,613.08.

The FIRS noted that the companies which range from hospitality outfits to oil and gas companies and manufacturing companies were sealed over their failure to fulfill their tax obligations.

On Wednesday, April 18, 2018, 19 companies across Nigeria were sealed by the Federal Inland Revenue (FIRS) over non-remittance of tax to the tune of N5,714,066,613.08.

The FIRS, in a statement, noted that the companies which range from hospitality outfits to oil and gas companies and manufacturing companies were sealed over their failure to fulfill their tax obligations.

In Lagos

The premises of Seabulk Offshore Operations Nigeria Limited, De Rembrandt Hotel (formerly Renaissance Hotel), Associated Port and Marine Development Company, Kunoch Limited in Ikoyi, Jinhua Group Limited, Anisha Enterprises and Citeco Global were sealed over various sums of tax debt that amounts to N3,333,686,000.

Seabulk Offshore Operations Nigeria Limited: N34.546million

De Rembrandt Hotel (formerly Renaissance Hotel): N30.60million

Associated Port and Marine Development Company: N12.5million

Kunoch Limited: N34.3million

Jinhua Group Limited: N3.1billion

Anisha Enterprises: N24 million

Citeco Global: N99 million

In Port Harcourt

In Rivers State, some companies in Port Harcourt namely, Benek Engineering Company Limited, Arena Event Centre, DSV Pipetronix LTD, Red Transport and Logistics, Otopus Clan Nigeria Limited were also sealed over tax debt running into N2,380,380,613.08.

Benek Engineering Company Limited: N137,961,981.53

Arena Event Centre: N25,063,999.10

DSV Pipetronix LTD: N99,814,873.00

Red Transport and Logistics: N1,918,764,246.00

Otopus Clan Nigeria Limited: N198,775,513.55

In Warri

In Delta State, companies sealed in Warri include Golden Tulip Hotel, Ashinmo Resources, Hotel De Great, West African Pumping Services Limited, Sam- Pira International Limited and Bridge View Hotel over undisclosed tax debts.