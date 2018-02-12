Nigerians can now pay for purchases from UK with Naira

news

The UK Export Finance (UKEF) has added Nigerian Naira to its list of pre-approved currencies. With this, Nigerian businesses can now pay for goods bought from the United Kingdom using local currency.

Based on this new development, Nigerian Naira is now among 62 pre-approved currencies which are directly accepted in trade by the UK government. Other countries in Africa whose currencies enjoy this privilege are Egypt, Kenya, Mauritius, South Africa and Uganda.

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Paul Arkwright said this move by the UK government shows the importance of Nigeria to the country's economy.

"This is a clear indication of how much value the UK places on its relationship with Nigeria. It will provide a firm foundation for a significant increase in trade and investment between both countries.”

What does this mean for Nigerian businesses?

Based on this development, Nigerian businesses can now buy goods from the UK and can now pay in Naira rather than British Pounds.

Nigerian importers will go to a local bank and pay the naira equivalent of goods directly to their UK exporters. On the exchange rate to be adopted, this will be sorted by the Nigerian and British governments.

The deal only covers trade transaction with the least value of £5 million in Naira equivalent. Also, any Nigerian importer who does not have the needed cash to pay for his import can access a loan of at least 85 percent of the trade/contract sum. All these to be financed by the UKEF.

“The naira financing will follow the same structure as someone buying in sterling, except that Nigerian firms taking out a loan in local currency can benefit from a UK government-backed guarantee,” the UK envoy further explained.

Benefits to Nigerian businesses

The new deal will ease importing of goods from the UK, and further strengthen economic ties between the two countries.

Also, there will be a rapid transfer of technology to small businesses in Nigeria. This is because some of the barriers to trade will be removed by this deal and capital inflow will be enhanced.

Foreign exchange risk associated with international trade will also be removed for small businesses and individual buyers in Nigeria. This is because all parties in the trade are adequately covered by the credit guarantee provided by the UK government.

This will help financial stability of small and medium scale businesses in Nigeria.