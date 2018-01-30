Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Nigeria to construct $5.8 billion dam with loans from China

Fashola Nigeria to construct $5.8 billion dam with loans from China

  • Published:

Power,Works, and Housing minister Fashola is leading the charge for this

play Fashola is a former Lagos governor
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigeria has plans to construct a $5.8 billion hydro-power plant with loans from China's Export-Import Bank according to Bloomberg.

The dam, according to the report will be constructed in the eastern part of the country.

“We hope to break ground this year if we can conclude the financing,” Power, Works and Housing Minister Babatunde Fashola said in a Jan. 23 interview in the capital, Abuja. “Contracts are in place. We are good to go.”

According to the minister, the Chinese lender would provide 85 percent of cost with China Civil Engineering Corporation providing the design and labour for the dam which would have four dams and 700 kilometers of transmission lines.

The government expects power-production capacity to increase to 8,600 megawatts in a year from 7,000 megawatts

Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Finance These are the leading credit card processing companies (JPM,...bullet
3 Strategy How IKEA founder Ingvar Kamprad's bizarrely frugal habits...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Jia Yueting
Finance Electric-car startup Faraday Future is suing former top executives who started a rival EV company
The Hodinkee Store is streamlining choices and eliminating the intimidation.
Finance Hodinkee is taking online watch retailing to a new level
null
Finance The 31-year-old CEO of startup Outcome Health stepped down just 8 months after raising $500 million
Visiting Pena Palace in Sintra feels like walking into a Portuguese fairytale.
Finance 26 tourist landmarks in Europe that are worth lining up for, according to top travel experts