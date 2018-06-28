Pulse.ng logo
Nigeria and these 15 countries will get $8M World Cup fee

Finance Nigeria and these 15 other countries will get $8 million for playing at the World Cup

  Published:

The $8 million participation fee is aside the sum of $1.5 million which was paid to each qualified team to cover preparation costs ahead of the tournament.

Nigeria and these 15 countries will get $8M World Cup fee play

The $8 million participation fee is aside the sum of $1.5 million which was paid to each qualified team to cover preparation costs ahead of the tournament.

(Twitter/FIFA)
  • Nigeria, Germany, Egypt, and the 13 other countries will get $8 million each for participating at the group stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

  • Despite the loss of match win bonuses for the teams of this country, their participation at the global football tournament won’t go unrewarded.

The 16 countries that were unable to qualify for the knockout round from the group stage will be rewarded by FIFA for making it to Russia.

This pay is aside from the sum of $1.5 million which was paid to each qualified team to cover preparation costs ahead of the journey to Russia.

However, the participation fee will, however, be paid at the conclusion of the tournament - 2018 FIFA World Cup ends on July 14, 2018.

FIFA made this known following the approval by FIFA Council during a meeting in Kolkata, India in October 2017.

FIFA will share $400M among 32 teams for playing at World Cup play

The sum of $400 million will be shared amongst the 32 football teams playing in Russia to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

(FIFA)

 

FIFA’s announcement on rewards for teams

As approved by the FIFA Council, the total contributions for the participants of the 2018 FIFA World Cup is $791 million.

“From this total, the biggest share –$400 million- will be paid as prize money to be distributed among the 32 participating teams. The winners will receive $38 million, while the runners-up will get $28 million and the third-place team $24 million. The minimum prize money for teams eliminated at the group stage will amount to $8 million each. All prize money will be paid after the tournament.

“In addition, each qualified team will receive $1.5 million to cover preparation costs, which will be paid ahead of the competition. This means all teams are guaranteed at least $9.5 million each for their participation in the 2018 FIFA World Cup,” FIFA said in a statement on its website in 2017.

ALSO READ: FIFA will share $400 million among 32 teams for playing at the World Cup

Here are the 16 teams

The 16 teams that will be rewarded for participating at the 2018 World Cup in Russia despite failing to qualify for the knockout rounds are:

Group A: Egypt, Saudi Arabia

Group B: Morocco, Iran

Group C: Peru, Australia

Group D: Iceland, Nigeria

Group E: Costa Rica,

Group F: Germany, South Korea

Group G: Tunisia, Panama

Group H: Poland

