MultiChoice loses 41,000 DStv Premium subscribers in one year

Naspers' financial result also showed that the loss of DStv high-end subscribers drove down the Average Revenue Per User.

The company revealed that most of the growth came from lower-end subscribers, which shows that MultiChoice’s mass-market growth is continuing.

MultiChoice has lost 41,000 high-end subscribers who use the DStv Premium decoder from the video entertainment and internet company.

Naspers -Multichoice parent company - revealed that high-end subscribers have declined from 1.962 million to 1.921 million over the last year.

After Naspers released its financial results for the year ended March 31, 2018, the figures show a big decline in MultiChoice’s DStv Premium subscribers.

The image below shows the decline in DStv Premium subscribers over the last year.

Naspers also noted that the figures as released in its financial results for the year ended March 31, 2018, reflect all of MultiChoice’s subscribers and not just South Africa.

GOtv, DStv records mass market growth

Despite the loss in high-end subscribers in the financial results for the year ended March 31, 2018, Naspers said its “mass market growth trend continues, premium tier growth is declining and compact tier growth is starting to stabilize.”

MultiChoice’s DStv subscribers grew from 11.942 million to 13.476 million – an increase of 13% - over the last year, the financial report revealed.

The growth came from lower-end subscribers might be as a result of the success story of GOtv.

Six years back, Multichoice launched the GOtv, which targeted the lower-end subscribers after much yearning.

GOtv has since catered for the lower-end subscribers while creating a wide range of viewing options for subscribers at a low cost.