MoviePass’ parent company is getting smoked — again — after 'scary' new revelations about its finances (HMNY)

Helios & Matheson, which owns MoviePass, is down more than 7% Friday.

The company admitted its prospectus filed earlier this week contained errors.

Shares are currently trading at just 6% of their all-time high.

Helios & Matheson, the majority owner of MoviePass, is getting smoked for a second day in a row after more financial difficulties come to light for its movie theatre subscriptions service.

The stock was trading down more than 7% Friday, at $2.38, just 6% of its all-time high of $38.52 set in October.

HMNY has been losing an average of $20 million per week since September, it admitted in a prospectus filing this week. That same filing priced new shares of the company’s stock well below where the stock was trading, leading to a dramatic selloff on Thursday.

To make things worse, Back-to-back financial statements filed by the company this week also include a discrepancy in numbers. When asked about the difference by Business Insider, MoviePass said its prospectus included an error that would be corrected.

Erik Gordon, a clinical assistant professor at the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business, told Business Insider that the situation is scary.

"A complex financial structure with a cash-losing business, it's scary,”he said. "It's clear they can bring people in — it's not clear they can make any money."

