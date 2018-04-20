Home > Business Insider > Finance >

MoviePass’ parent company is getting smoked — again — after 'scary' new revelations about its finances (HMNY)

Finance MoviePass’ parent company is getting smoked — again — after 'scary' new revelations about its finances (HMNY)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The company said it filed a prospectus that contained errors.

HMNY stock moviepass play

HMNY stock moviepass

(Markets Insider)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Helios & Matheson, the majority owner of MoviePass, is getting smoked for a second day in a row after more financial difficulties come to light for its movie theatre subscriptions service.

The stock was trading down more than 7% Friday, at $2.38, just 6% of its all-time high of $38.52 set in October.

HMNY has been losing an average of $20 million per week since September, it admitted in a prospectus filing this week. That same filing priced new shares of the company’s stock well below where the stock was trading, leading to a dramatic selloff on Thursday.

To make things worse, Back-to-back financial statements filed by the company this week also include a discrepancy in numbers. When asked about the difference by Business Insider, MoviePass said its prospectus included an error that would be corrected.

Erik Gordon, a clinical assistant professor at the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business, told Business Insider that the situation is scary.

"A complex financial structure with a cash-losing business, it's scary,”he said. "It's clear they can bring people in — it's not clear they can make any money."

Jason Guerrasio and Nathan McAlone contributed to this report.

Top 3

1 Finance Amazon is gaining ground after Jeff Bezos reveals how many...bullet
2 Finance These 3 threats can stop Nigeria's economy from growing in...bullet
3 Finance Tesla might have just won a victory in China — but it will...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Finance What you need to know on Wall Street today
Workers arrange steel rims for export at a wheel factory in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China.
Finance NUCOR CEO: I'm not worried about the steel market's biggest fear
The new Jaguar I-PACE.
Finance Automakers are facing an unprecedented shift in the industry — and it's great news for consumers
null
Finance CRYPTO INSIDER: Everyone's biggest fear about ICO's almost came true