Morgan Stanley beats, posts record quarter (MS)

Morgan Stanley posted a huge first-quarter earning beat on Wednesday morning.

The bank reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.45, a 45% increase from last year, and well ahead of analyst expectations of $1.28 per share.

Here are the key numbers (emphasis added):

Revenue: $11.1 billion, up 14% from last year and a record.

from last year and a Adjusted net income: $2.7 billion, up 38% from last year, and also a record .

from last year, and also a . Equities: Revenes of $2.6 billion, up 27% from last year and a record.

Revenes of $2.6 billion, up 27% from last year and a Fixed income: Revenues of $1.9 billion, the highest number since the first quarter of 2015.

Revenues of $1.9 billion, the highest number since the first quarter of 2015. Investment banking: Revenues of $1.5 billion, up from $1.4 billion a year earlier, with advisory and equity underwriting fees up.

Revenues of $1.5 billion, up from $1.4 billion a year earlier, with advisory and equity underwriting fees up. Wealth Management: Revenues of $4.4 billion, and record pre-tax income of $1.2 billion.

"We delivered very strong results this quarter, with record revenues and net income - and an ROE above our target range," CEO James Gorman said.

Morgan Stanley is the last big bank to report first quarter earnings. Goldman Sachs on Tuesday joined Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, and JPMorgan in reporting first-quarter earnings that beat analyst expectations.