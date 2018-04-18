Morgan Stanley beats, posts record quarter (MS)

Morgan Stanley smashes first-quarter earnings.
Morgan Stanley posted a huge first-quarter earning beat on Wednesday morning.
The bank reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.45, a 45% increase from last year, and well ahead of analyst expectations of $1.28 per share.
Here are the key numbers (emphasis added):
"We delivered very strong results this quarter, with record revenues and net income - and an ROE above our target range," CEO James Gorman said.
Morgan Stanley is the last big bank to report first quarter earnings. Goldman Sachs on Tuesday joined Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, and JPMorgan in reporting first-quarter earnings that beat analyst expectations.