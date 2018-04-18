Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Morgan Stanley beats, posts record quarter (MS)

Finance Morgan Stanley beats, posts record quarter (MS)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Morgan Stanley smashes first-quarter earnings.

James Gorman play

James Gorman

(Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Morgan Stanley posted a huge first-quarter earning beat on Wednesday morning.

The bank reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.45, a 45% increase from last year, and well ahead of analyst expectations of $1.28 per share.

Here are the key numbers (emphasis added):

  • Revenue: $11.1 billion, up 14% from last year and a record.
  • Adjusted net income: $2.7 billion, up 38% from last year, and also a record.
  • Equities: Revenes of $2.6 billion, up 27% from last year and a record.
  • Fixed income: Revenues of $1.9 billion, the highest number since the first quarter of 2015.
  • Investment banking: Revenues of $1.5 billion, up from $1.4 billion a year earlier, with advisory and equity underwriting fees up.
  • Wealth Management: Revenues of $4.4 billion, and record pre-tax income of $1.2 billion.

"We delivered very strong results this quarter, with record revenues and net income - and an ROE above our target range," CEO James Gorman said.

Morgan Stanley is the last big bank to report first quarter earnings. Goldman Sachs on Tuesday joined Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, and JPMorgan in reporting first-quarter earnings that beat analyst expectations.

Top 3

1 Finance You should read this if you invested in Swiss Golden in Nigeriabullet
2 Finance The top 10 price gainers in the NSE last weekbullet
3 Finance SEC, NSE lift suspension as Oando shares commence tradingbullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Norway topped the list.
Finance 27 countries around the world where expats have the best job security, safety, and social life — and how much it costs to live there
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump dine with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Abe's wife Akie at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, LUV, IBM, HMNY)
These 3 threats can stop Nigeria's economy from growing in 2018, according to the IMF
Finance These 3 threats can stop Nigeria's economy from growing in 2018, according to the IMF
Shoppers carry bags in London, Britain August 25, 2016.
Finance Inflation drops to its lowest level in a year as the Brexit spending squeeze finally lets up