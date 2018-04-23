Millennial investors aren't feeling too good about Google ahead of earnings (GOOGL)

news

Google-parent Alphabet is scheduled to report earnings after the closing bell Monday.

Ahead of earnings, investors on the app Robinhood were selling shares rather than buying.

Millennial investors aren't so keen on Alphabet this earnings season, data from the stock-trading app Robinhood shows.

Ahead of the company's earnings report Monday afternoon, investors on the no-fee app, which caters to a significantly younger user base than other brokerages, were selling shares 9% more than they were buying.

That's a markedly different sentiment from last quarter, Dr. Sahill Poddar, Robinhood's data scientist, told Business Insider. "They were buying Alphabet 80% more than they were selling ahead of the previous earnings report," he said in an email.

Alphabet is the 21st most-held stock on Robinhood. By comparison, Apple ranks number one with more than five times the popularity, according to the app's website.

Wall Street analysts polled by Bloomberg expect Alphabet to report adjusted earnings of $12.07 a share on revenue of $24.3 billion.

Shares of Alphabet are up 0.39% so far this year.