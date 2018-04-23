Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Millennial investors aren't feeling too good about Google ahead of earnings (GOOGL)

Finance Millennial investors aren't feeling too good about Google ahead of earnings (GOOGL)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Traders on the brokerage app Robinhood are selling much quicker than they're buying up shares of Alphabet.

Image
  • null
    null   
  • null
    null   
null play

null

(AP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Millennial investors aren't so keen on Alphabet this earnings season, data from the stock-trading app Robinhood shows.

Ahead of the company's earnings report Monday afternoon, investors on the no-fee app, which caters to a significantly younger user base than other brokerages, were selling shares 9% more than they were buying.

That's a markedly different sentiment from last quarter, Dr. Sahill Poddar, Robinhood's data scientist, told Business Insider. "They were buying Alphabet 80% more than they were selling ahead of the previous earnings report," he said in an email.

Alphabet is the 21st most-held stock on Robinhood. By comparison, Apple ranks number one with more than five times the popularity, according to the app's website.

Wall Street analysts polled by Bloomberg expect Alphabet to report adjusted earnings of $12.07 a share on revenue of $24.3 billion.

Shares of Alphabet are up 0.39% so far this year.

null play

null

(Markets Insider)

Top 3

1 Finance We drove an all-new $644,000 Rolls-Royce Phantom — here are its...bullet
2 Finance Someone transferred $99 million in litecoin — and it only cost...bullet
3 Finance Tesla might have just won a victory in China — but it will...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Finance Sears is spiking after CEO Lampert offers to buy Kenmore brand and other assets (SHLD)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai at a product event for Google Assistant
Finance Google-parent Alphabet is slipping ahead of its earnings report (GOOGL)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai at a product event for Google Assistant
Finance Google-parent Alphabet is slipping ahead of its earnings report (GOOGL)
null
Finance Aluminum dives of 7-year highs after the US says it may provide sanctions relief to Russia's giant producer