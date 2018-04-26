Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Microsoft is rallying ahead of earnings (MSFT)

Microsoft rallies ahead of what analysts expect to be a good report card.

Microsoft shares are up more than 2% Thursday as investors ready for the company's third-quarter results, which are due out after the closing bell.

Wall Street expects the company to earn an adjusted $0.85 a share on $25.78 billion of revenue. That would make for an almost 40% spike in earnings-per-share compared to a year ago. Analysts are largely bullish ahead of the results, with 28 "buy" ratings compared to just 2 "sell" ratings.

"We expect investors and management will focus on the continued transition to Office 365 in both the consumer and enterprise markets, along with other cloud businesses, such as Azure," Jefferies analyst John DiFfuci wrote in a note to clients.

Microsoft is up 9.73% on the year.

