Home > Business Insider > Finance >

McDonald's beats expectations thanks to its price hikes (MCD)

Finance McDonald's beats expectations thanks to its price hikes (MCD)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Menu price increases helped lift US sales by 2.9%, McDonald's said. Global sales at stores open for at least one year — so-called comparable store sales — rose by 5.5%.

null play

null

(Zhao/Flickr)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

McDonald's on Monday reported first-quarter earnings and sales that topped analysts' most bullish estimates amid declining visits to restaurants industry-wide.

Menu price increases helped lift US sales by 2.9%, McDonald's said. Global sales at stores open for at least one year — so-called comparable store sales — rose by 5.5%.

"We continued to build upon the broad-based momentum of our business, marking 11 consecutive quarters of positive comparable sales and our fifth consecutive quarter of positive guest counts," McDonald's President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Easterbrook said in the earnings release.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.72 a share, beating the Wall Street consensus of $1.67. The company said $0.07 a share of earnings was wiped out as a result of the newly implemented tax cuts. Revenue fell 9.5% year-on-year to $5.14 billion, also topping analysts' forecast.

McDonald's shares are up 4.22% ahead of the opening bell. They've lost 8% this year through Friday.

This story is developing...

null play

null

(Markets Insider)

Top 3

1 Finance The 22 best places to live in America if you want to make a lot...bullet
2 Finance Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway loads up on more Apple (AAPL)bullet
3 Finance MERKEL WARNS: The EU will 'defend its interests' if Trump...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

10 price gainers as NSE recorded highest weekly gain in 12 weeks
Finance Here are top 10 price gainers as the Nigerian Stock Exchange recorded highest weekly gain last week
Fiorentina fan flies on a drone inside the stadium before the match.
Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, GS, TMUS, S)
From left: Sainsbury's CEO Mike Coupe, Walmart International CEO Judith McKenna, and Asda CEO Roger Burnley.
Finance 'This deal could easily unravel acrimoniously': Sainsbury's is buying Asda from Walmart in a $10 billion tie-up
A worker stocks shelves at a Sainsbury's store in London, Britain October 11, 2016.
Finance 10 things you need to know in markets today