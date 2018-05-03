Mastercard's earning's call showed accelerating growth across the board (MA)

news

Mastercard saw “very strong” growth across key metrics in Q1 2018, according to the firm’s earnings call held early Wednesday.

The brand processed $1.4 trillion in gross dollar volume (GDV) in the first quarter, a figure that represents 14% annual growth on a constant currency basis. That’s up from the 8% year-over-year (YoY) growth the firm posted on $1.2 trillion in volume in Q1 2017. And it’s a much faster increase than the approximate 6% YoY card growth seen in the quarter, indicating that the firm is growing its audience but also pushing up engagement.

Cross-border spending was a major driver.Cross-border volume grew 21% annually in Q1 2018 — a vast increase from the 13% YoY growth seen in the prior Q1 — driven up by Europe, according to the firm’s earnings presentation. It’s unsurprising that customers are spending more outside of their home markets, as we expect cross-border e-commerce alone to grow at a 29% CAGR, and that doesn’t account for brick-and-mortar sales made abroad.

But the ecosystem is shifting. Mastercard noted that cross-border gains are already softening as of last month, largely because fewer users are using credit cards to buy cryptocurrencies — a major point of growth in Q1 2018 — as banks restrict these purchases. Mastercard’s positioning is solid, as it’s still well behind Visa, which saw nearly $2 trillion in volume in Q1, and it isn’t in danger of being lapped by Amex.

And shifting drivers will force Mastercard to re-evaluate the way it approaches growth, which makes it important to watch the other high-growth areas that Mastercard invests in as a way of anticipating performance.

China: The firm is waiting to hear about the status of its joint-venture application to enter China — a card market poised to become the world’s largest — which, if approved, could make it the second foreign card company to enter the market and present a large growth opportunity.

Emerging markets: Mastercard is also targeting low card penetration, high-growth markets, by making it simpler for users to accept card payments through QR code and other initiatives. By expanding infrastructure-light access, Mastercard could onboard users in less-tapped markets, and in turn see growth.

Digital: Mastercard is collaborating with other card networks on a unified, common checkout button to improve conversion rates and decrease cart abandonment as e-commerce rises, which could boost volume.

For Mastercard, the pursuit of high-growth initiatives to compensate for unexpected upcoming headwinds in areas of strength is a smart growth play, and one that’s likely to benefit it in the long run as it aims to maintain its place in the ecosystem.