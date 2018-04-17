Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Litecoin surges after being added to a Korean crypto exchange

  Published:

Litecoin wil begin trading on Korbit Wednesday, the cryptocurrency's founder Charlie Lee said.

Litecoin price today Korbit play

(Markets Insider)
  • Litecoin gained more than 8% Tuesday, outpacing the meager gains in other major cryptocurrencies, after Korean exchange Korbit said it would support the token starting Wednesday.
  • Charlie Lee, who founded litecoin as a faster alternative to the flagship bitcoin in 2013, tweeted that he would personally donate 100 coins to promote the exchange. He famously sold his stake after being accused of manipulating the price via Twitter.
  • "It's awesome that one of the oldest Korean exchanges will now support Litecoin," Lee said, adding that he was buying the LTC in order to donate as it's "easier to send people LTC than to wire money."
  • Like most cryptocurrencies, the price of litecoin has seen steep declines so far in 2018, down 38%.
