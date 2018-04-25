Lending Club tanks after getting slammed with charges for allegedly misleading customers (LC)

Shares were down 8.2% by 12:56 p.m. ET, according to Markets Insider data.
The FTC alleges the company falsely told "consumers they would receive a loan with "no hidden fees," when, in actuality, the company deducted hundreds or even thousands of dollars in hidden up-front fees from the loans."
Lending Club, which went public in 2014, has seen more than 80% of its market value wiped away since.
The company saw an exodus of investors and a fall in revenue after a fraud scandal and the resignation of its chief executive, Renaud Laplanche, in May 2016.