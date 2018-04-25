Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Lending Club tanks after getting slammed with charges for allegedly misleading customers (LC)

Finance Lending Club tanks after getting slammed with charges for allegedly misleading customers (LC)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The company's stock is taking a beating.

Screen Shot 2018 04 25 at 12.52.24 PM play

Screen Shot 2018 04 25 at 12.52.24 PM

(MI3)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Lending Club, the technology lender, is taking it on the chin Wednesday after the Federal Trade Commission charged the company with misleading customers.
  • Shares were down 8.2% by 12:56 p.m. ET, according to Markets Insider data.
  • The FTC alleges the company falsely told "consumers they would receive a loan with "no hidden fees," when, in actuality, the company deducted hundreds or even thousands of dollars in hidden up-front fees from the loans."
  • Lending Club, which went public in 2014, has seen more than 80% of its market value wiped away since.
  • The company saw an exodus of investors and a fall in revenue after a fraud scandal and the resignation of its chief executive, Renaud Laplanche, in May 2016.

Top 3

1 Finance We drove an all-new $644,000 Rolls-Royce Phantom — here are its...bullet
2 Finance Caterpillar tanks in broader selloff and after executives say...bullet
3 Finance 10 things you need to know in markets todaybullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Finance Advanced Micro Devices is dropping right before earnings (AMD)
null
Finance Advanced Micro Devices is dropping right before earnings (AMD)
A Virgin America Airbus.
Finance Alaska Airlines is scrapping the Virgin America brand — here's what else is going to change (ALK)
Nathan Saliagas said the airline didn't fulfill his request for a special wheelchair for his mother's trip from Atlanta to Amsterdam.
Finance A Delta passenger with multiple sclerosis was tied to a wheelchair with a blanket for transport, family claims (DAL)