news

Governor Ahmed Abdulfatah, has revealed how Kwara’s annual Internally Generated Revenue grew from N7.1billion in 2015 to N17.2billion in 2016.

Kwara's IGR moved from N600 million in 2015 prior to autonomy to N1.5 billion monthly, with increase of about N17.4 billion in 2016.

Kwara state governor, Ahmed Abdulfatah, has revealed how Kwara’s annual Internally Generated Revenue grew from N7.1billion in 2015 to N17.2billion in 2016.

The state governor, who declared the 137th Joint Tax Board meeting open, said the state's IGR growth is predicated on three key planks: People, Processes and Technology.

He noted that Kwara's IGR moved from N600 million in 2015 prior to autonomy to N1.5 billion monthly, with increase of about N17.4 billion in 2016.

"As you are aware, the Kwara State government signed the Kwara State Revenue Administration Law No. 6 of 2015 on the 22nd of June, 2015. Ever since, the face of revenue administration has witnessed significant changes that started with the complete change of the people, process and technology for the administration of taxes," governor Abdulfatah said.

The governor, who noted that the state has floated the Kwara State Infrastructure Bond (IF-K) into which a percentage of the State’s IGR will be paid, said that the state wants to ensure that contractors are no longer owed in Kwara State as banks will not fret to give loans to contractors.

It's no longer business as usual

Governor Ahmed warned that it is no longer business as usual in the state when tax and contracts allocations are concerned.

“While we thank all stakeholders for their contribution to the achievements, taxpayers need note that tax payment is a civic responsibility for the development of the state," he said.

The governor further noted that government cannot provide the goods of democracy without citizens playing their part.

To earn continued support of taxpayers, government must demonstrate transparency and show what taxes being collected are being used for. It can no longer be business as usual.

"In Kwara State, our government is committed to the support of Kwara State Internal Revenue Service in the pursuit of revenue mobilisation for the strategic development of Kwara State," he said.

FIRS boss lauds Kwara

Chairman of the Joint Tax Board (JTB) and Federal Inland Revenue Service, Tunde Fowler has lauded the Kwara State Inland Revenue Service for its dedication and growth of the state's IGR.

Fowler also called on JTB members to intensify efforts towards meeting revenue targets while commending Governor Ahmed for growing the internally generated revenue of Kwara State.

“I like to commend the efforts of the Executive Governor in transforming the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service. It is on record that the State annual IGR grew from N7.1bn in 2015 to N17.2bn in 2016. I therefore, urge the service not to relent in its efforts and continue to work hard to justify the encouragement received by the State Government," said Fowler.

Fowler called on state governors to empower State Internal Revenue Services (SIRS) by making them autonomous.

Autonomy, Fowler said, is the key to professionalism and generation of more revenue.

"The good work that you are doing is evident in the performance of the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service, KWIRS. It is good enough for others to follow. We commend the work that KWIRS is doing and agreed amongst ourselves to adopt is as a model. Like I often tell my colleagues, we members of JTB must not disappoint Nigerians.

“I like you to call on other governors, your colleagues in other states who have not taken the bold step to please do and give autonomy to State Internal Revenue Services. Please help us to convey this to them as an ambassador and tell other governors," said Fowler.