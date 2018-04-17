Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Kids at every income level reveal their favorite toys

Dollar Street went into hundreds of homes at different income levels to photograph people’s possessions.

A Haitian child shows his favorite toy: a tennis ball.

(Zoriah Miller for Dollar Street)
  • A project from the Gapminder Foundation photographs families around the world to give a glimpse into their lives.
  • This slideshow contains families who make $45 a month to those making more than $3,000 a month.

If you want to understand the world, look at how people live. Toys are a good place to start.

Dollar Street, a project from the Gapminder Foundation, went into hundreds of homes at different income levels around the world to photograph people’s possessions. The photographs provide an intimate glimpse into the lives of hundreds of families. The difference in income is striking. Yet there are a number of similarities between people of vastly different income levels, too.

"It's striking to see how similar our lives are," Gapminder co-founder Anna Rosling Rönnlund told Business Insider. "It makes the world less scary to see that most people struggle with everyday business most of the time and they are not so exotic and it's not so scary."

Below, check out some favorite toys around the world.

Gus Lubin contributed to a previous version of this story.

In an Indian home living on $29/month per adult, the favorite toy is a plastic bottle.

In an Indian home living on $29/month per adult, the favorite toy is a plastic bottle.

(Zoriah Miller for Dollar Street)


In an Ivorian home (Cote d'Ivoire) living on $61/month per adult, the favorite toy is a shoe.

In an Ivorian home (Cote d'Ivoire) living on $61/month per adult, the favorite toy is a shoe.

(Zoriah Miller for Dollar Street)


In a Burundian home living on $29/month per adult, the favorite toy is dried maize.

In a Burundian home living on $29/month per adult, the favorite toy is dried maize.

(Johan Eriksson for Dollar Street)


In a Zimbabwean home living on $34/month per adult, the favorite toy is a home-made ball.

In a Zimbabwean home living on $34/month per adult, the favorite toy is a home-made ball.

(Zoriah Miller for Dollar Street)


In a Haitian home living on $39/month per adult, the favorite toy is a tennis ball.

(Zoriah Miller for Dollar Street)


In a Zimbabwean home living on $41/month per adult, the favorite toy is an old toy car.

In a Zimbabwean home living on $41/month per adult, the favorite toy is an old toy car.

(Zoriah Miller for Dollar Street)


In a Bolivian home living on $254/month per adult, the favorite toy is a stuffed toy.

In a Bolivian home living on $254/month per adult, the favorite toy is a stuffed toy.

(Zoriah Miller for Dollar Street)


In a Burkinabe home living on $45/month per adult, the favorite toy is a broken plastic doll.

In a Burkinabe home living on $45/month per adult, the favorite toy is a broken plastic doll.

(Zoriah Miller for Dollar Street)


In a Haitian home living on $39/month per adult, the favorite toy car made out of recycled plastic items.

In a Haitian home living on $39/month per adult, the favorite toy car made out of recycled plastic items.

(Zoriah Miller for Dollar Street)


In a Burkinabe home living on $54/month per adult, the favorite toy is a tire.

In a Burkinabe home living on $54/month per adult, the favorite toy is a tire.

(Zoriah Miller for Dollar Street)


In a Haitian home living on $102/month per adult, the favorite toy is a handheld video game.

In a Haitian home living on $102/month per adult, the favorite toy is a handheld video game.

(Zoriah Miller for Dollar Street)


In an Indian home living on $65/month per adult, the favorite toy is a home-made cricket bat.

In an Indian home living on $65/month per adult, the favorite toy is a home-made cricket bat.

(Zoriah Miller for Dollar Street)


In an Indian home living on $80/month per adult, the favorite toy is a broken plastic doll.

In an Indian home living on $80/month per adult, the favorite toy is a broken plastic doll.

(Zoriah Miller for Dollar Street)


In a Filipino home living on $98/month per adult, the favorite toys are action figures.

In a Filipino home living on $98/month per adult, the favorite toys are action figures.

(Luc Forsyth for Dollar Street)


In a Palestinian home living on $112/month per adult, the favorite toy is a plastic bottle.

In a Palestinian home living on $112/month per adult, the favorite toy is a plastic bottle.

(Eman Jomaa for Dollar Street)


In a Colombian home living on $123/month per adult, the favorite toy is a soccer ball.

In a Colombian home living on $123/month per adult, the favorite toy is a soccer ball.

(Zoriah Miller for Dollar Street)


In a Nigerian home living on $124/month per adult, the favorite toys are wooden poles.

In a Nigerian home living on $124/month per adult, the favorite toys are wooden poles.

(Johan Eriksson for Dollar Street)


In a Colombian home living on $145/month per adult, the favorite toy is a plastic ball.

In a Colombian home living on $145/month per adult, the favorite toy is a plastic ball.

(Zoriah Miller for Dollar Street)


In a Colombian home living on $163/month per adult, the favorite toy is a cat.

In a Colombian home living on $163/month per adult, the favorite toy is a cat.

(Zoriah Miller for Dollar Street)


In a Filipino home living on $170/month per adult, the favorite toy is a plastic doll.

In a Filipino home living on $170/month per adult, the favorite toy is a plastic doll.

(Luc Forsyth for Dollar Street)


In a Tunisian home living on $176/month per adult, the favorite toy is a teddy bear.

In a Tunisian home living on $176/month per adult, the favorite toy is a teddy bear.

(Zoriah Miller for Dollar Street)


In a Tunisian home living on $218/month per adult, the favorite toy is a scooter.

In a Tunisian home living on $218/month per adult, the favorite toy is a scooter.

(Zoriah Miller for Dollar Street)


In an Indian home living on $245/month per adult, the favorite toy is a toy truck.

In an Indian home living on $245/month per adult, the favorite toy is a toy truck.

(Zoriah Miller for Dollar Street)


In a Jordanian home living on $249/month per adult, the favorite toy is a stuffed animal.

In a Jordanian home living on $249/month per adult, the favorite toy is a stuffed animal.

(Zoriah Miller for Dollar Street)


In a Rwandan home living on $251/month per adult, the favorite toy is a stick.

In a Rwandan home living on $251/month per adult, the favorite toy is a stick.

(Johan Eriksson for Dollar Street)


In a Indian home living on $170/month per adult, the favorite toy is a bunch of marbles.

In a Indian home living on $170/month per adult, the favorite toy is a bunch of marbles.

(Zoriah Miller for Dollar Street)


In an American home living on $3 450/month per adult, the favorite toy is an iPhone.

In an American home living on $3 450/month per adult, the favorite toy is an iPhone.

(Elizabeth Barentine for Dollar Street)


In a Bolivian home living on $254/month per adult, the favorite toy is a soccer ball.

In a Bolivian home living on $254/month per adult, the favorite toy is a soccer ball.

(Zoriah Miller for Dollar Street)


In a Bolivian home living on $265/month per adult, the favorite toy is a toy truck.

In a Bolivian home living on $265/month per adult, the favorite toy is a toy truck.

(Zoriah Miller for Dollar Street)


In a Cambodian home living on $463/month per adult, the favorite toy is a puppy.

In a Cambodian home living on $463/month per adult, the favorite toy is a puppy.

(Luc Forsyth for Dollar Street)


In a Ukrainian home living on $476/month per adult, the favorite toy is a cell phone.

In a Ukrainian home living on $476/month per adult, the favorite toy is a cell phone.

(Zoriah Miller for Dollar Street)


In a Latvian home living on $480/month per adult, the favorite toy is a stuffed animal.

In a Latvian home living on $480/month per adult, the favorite toy is a stuffed animal.

(Johan Eriksson for Dollar Street)


In a Jordanian home living on $583/month per adult, the favorite toy is a table computer.

In a Jordanian home living on $583/month per adult, the favorite toy is a table computer.

(Zoriah Miller for Dollar Street)


In a Ukrainian home living on $694/month per adult, the favorite toy is a Lego figurine.

In a Ukrainian home living on $694/month per adult, the favorite toy is a Lego figurine.

(Zoriah Miller for Dollar Street)


In a Mexican home living on $1,093/month per adult, the favorite toy is an electric guitar.

In a Mexican home living on $1,093/month per adult, the favorite toy is an electric guitar.

(Lucia Rodrigez for Dollar Street)


In a Swedish home living on $2,223/month per adult, the favorite toys are plastic dolls

In a Swedish home living on $2,223/month per adult, the favorite toys are plastic dolls

(Zoriah Miller for Dollar Street)


In a Chinese home living on $2,235/month per adult, the favorite toy is a military tank model.

In a Chinese home living on $2,235/month per adult, the favorite toy is a military tank model.

(Benikhlef Abdelhak for Dollar Street)


In a Kenyan home living on $3,268/month per adult, the favorite toy is a tablet computer.

In a Kenyan home living on $3,268/month per adult, the favorite toy is a tablet computer.

(Johan Selin for Dollar Street)


In a Nepalese home living on $3,829/month per adult, the favorite toy is a teddy bear.

In a Nepalese home living on $3,829/month per adult, the favorite toy is a teddy bear.

(Luc Forsyth for Dollar Street)


In an American home living on $4,650/month per adult, the favorite toy is baseball gear.

In an American home living on $4,650/month per adult, the favorite toy is baseball gear.

(Zoriah Miller for Dollar Street)


In a Swedish home living on $4,883/month per adult, the favorite toy is a Lego set.

In a Swedish home living on $4,883/month per adult, the favorite toy is a Lego set.

(Moa Karlberg for Dollar Street)


In a Jordanian home living on $7,433/month per adult, the favorite toy is a large stuffed animal.

In a Jordanian home living on $7,433/month per adult, the favorite toy is a large stuffed animal.

(Zoriah Miller for Dollar Street)


In a Latvian home living on $11,381/month per adult, the favorite toy is a stuffed animal.

In a Latvian home living on $11,381/month per adult, the favorite toy is a stuffed animal.

(Johan Eriksson for Dollar Street)


In case you were wondering, here's a look at world population by income. It's a continuous scale — not a clear divide between the haves and the have-nots — with most people in the middle.

In case you were wondering, here's a look at world population by income. It's a continuous scale — not a clear divide between the haves and the have-nots — with most people in the middle.

(gapminder.org)


Income is rising everywhere and has been for the past 200 years. Here's Hans Rosling's famous presentation on that trend.



Inequality is a problem, but progress is real.

Inequality is a problem, but progress is real.

(Kevork Djansezian / Getty)

Bill Gates reveals why he's so optimistic about the world »



