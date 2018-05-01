JetBlue is selling round-trip flights for just $78 (JBLU)

news

JetBlue is having a major sale.

On Tuesday, JetBlue launched a quick two-day flash sale with one-way tickets going for as low as $39 and round trips for just $78.

The New York-based boutique airline is calling it the "You never call, you never visit" sale.

While the cheapest tickets on offer are $39 flights between Atlanta and Orlando, most of the other great deals are on the west coast, particularly from JetBlue's base in Long Beach, California. This includes $88 round-trip flight to Las Vegas.

$44 flights from Long Beach to San Jose, Oakland, and Reno are also solid deals.

In the Caribbean, flights from St. Croix and St. Thomas in the US Virgin Islands to San Juan, Puerto Rico are available for just $59 one way.

As with every good deal, there's some fine print to navigate.

Tickets must be booked by 11:59 pm on Wednesday, May 2. According to JetBlue, the deadline is based on the earlier of either local time or eastern time. In addition, flights between May 22 and May 30, 2018, are not included in the sale. All tickets must be for travel between May 8 and June 27, 2018.

This isn't the first time JetBlue has offered such massive discounts. Last November, the boutique carrier offered round-trip tickets for as low as $98. A month before that, JetBlue went even further with $62 round-trip flights.