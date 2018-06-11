Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

How Nigeria's richest woman makes and spends her money

Folorunso Alakija How Nigeria's richest woman makes and spends her money

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The 66-year-old oil magnate is one of the richest black women in the world and the owner of Famfa Oil Limited, a Nigerian oil exploration company

How Nigeria's richest woman makes and spends her money play How Nigeria's richest woman makes and spends her money (Folorunso Alakija)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Folorunso Alakija, Nigeria's richest woman is a dynamic businesswoman and philanthropist and one of the oil magnates in Africa's largest economy.

The 66-year-old is one of the richest African women, and one of the richest black women in the world.

Alakija's investment - Where her money comes from

Alakija's first company was a fashion label whose customers included the wife of former Nigerian president Ibrahim Babangida. She is the group managing director of The Rose of Sharon Group which consists of The Rose of Sharon Prints & Promotions Limited and Digital Reality Prints Limited.

Folorunsho Alakija: How Nigeria's richest woman makes and spends her money play

Folorunsho Alakija

(Twitter/Alakijaofficial)

 

She owns an oil company called Famfa Oil Limited, a Nigerian oil exploration company with a stake in Agbami Oilfield, a prolific offshore asset. Famfa Oil’s partners include Chevron and Petrobras.

Her Family

Her husband, Modupe Alakija is the chairman while she is the executive vice-chairman of Famfa Oil Limited.

How Nigeria's richest woman makes and spends her money play

Folorunsho Alakija and her husband, Modupe Alakija

(Proudly Yoruba)

 

Net worth

According to Forbes, her net worth is estimated at $1.65 billion as at January 2018.

Her humanitarian activities

She has a foundation called the Rose of Sharon Foundation that helps widows and orphans by empowering them through scholarships and business grants.

How Nigeria's richest woman makes and spends her money play

Alakija's House of Sharon foundation presenting gift to a woman

(House of Sharon foundation )

How Nigeria's richest woman makes and spends her money play

Agbami scholarship beneficiaries during their graduation at University of Ibadan

(Guardian Nigeria )

 

Her company is also a major sponsor of the popular scholarship and reliable scheme in the Nigerian universities with over a thousand people yearly as beneficiaries, the Agbami medical and engineering scholarship scheme.

Top 3

1 Finance Nigeria's foreign reserves fall by $170 million in 6 daysbullet
2 Finance Nigeria relaxes tax policies to reduce burden on citizensbullet
3 Finance Meet Adebisi Shonubi, Nigeria's new innovation-friendly...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Men play Subbuteo in Rome, Italy,
Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SOX, QQQ, DIA, AAPL, IQ, TWTR, MCD)
Here's what every importer and FX dealer should know about the CBN's Naira-Yuan swap
Finance Here's what every importer and FX dealer should know about the CBN's Naira-Yuan swap
Here is the World Bank’s new economic outlook for Sub-Saharan Africa
Finance Here is the World Bank’s new economic outlook for Sub-Saharan Africa
These 16 African banks had the highest return on equity in 2017
Finance These 16 African banks had the highest return on equity in 2017