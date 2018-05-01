Home > Business Insider > Finance >

How much it costs to have a baby in every state, whether you have health insurance or don't

Having a baby isn't cheap — in the United States, at least. The average cost for a baby delivery is $10,808, but that varies depending on what state you live in and whether you have a vaginal birth or a c-section, with or without health insurance. See how much it costs to have a baby in your state.

The cost of having a baby depends on where you live, how you give birth, and whether you have health insurance.

(Anna Jurkovska/Shutterstock)
  • The average cost of having a baby in the US is $10,808.
  • In 2016, 2,684,803 mothers had a vaginal birth and 1,258,581 mothers had a c-section, the latter of which is on the rise.
  • FAIR Health gave Business Insider a state-by-state view of how much it costs to have a baby in every state for both a vaginal birth and c-section, with or without insurance.

The cost of having a baby isn't cheap — in the United States, at least.

The average cost to have a baby in the US, without complications during delivery, is $10,808 — which can increase to $30,000 when factoring in care provided before and after pregnancy. Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, was likely billed less than that to bring new royal baby boy, Prince Louis Arthur Charles, into the world. For 24 hours in a deluxe room and a non-Caesarean delivery in 2015, the Lindo Wing charged £5,670, or $8,900 — and that's for luxurious maternity ward accommodations.

When considering the fact that in the US, 2,684,803 mothers had a vaginal birth and 1,258,581 mothers had a c-section in 2016, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that's a lot of money going into the healthcare system just from maternity costs.

C-sections are the more costly of the two, and they're on the rise. Nearly 32% of all births in 2016 were c-sections — a rate that has increased by nearly 50% since the 1990s, reports The Guardian.

But whether you have a vaginal birth or a C-section, the cost varies depending on what state you live in.

FAIR Health provided Business Insider with a state-by-state view on just how much it costs to have a baby in every state.

Scroll through below to find out how much it costs to have a baby in your state, ranked from least expensive to most. We've included the median cost of having a vaginal birth with insurance and having a vaginal birth without insurance, as well as the cost of having a c-section with insurance and having a c-section without insurance.

The cost with insurance reflects the full hospital bill. Actual out-of-pocket costs would be lower and dependent on the coinsurance or copay included in the individual's health insurance plan. The cost without insurance is based on the full amount a hospital might bill, which an uninsured person would be fully responsible for unless other arrangements were made.

50. Alabama

50. Alabama

(Nestor Bandrivskyy/Shutterstock)

Cost of having a baby:

Vaginal birth with insurance: $4,884.44
Vaginal birth without insurance: $9,013.88

C-section with insurance: $7,404.07
C-section without insurance: $12,593.60



49. Rhode Island

49. Rhode Island

(Alexei Zatevakhin/Shutterstock)

Cost of having a baby:

Vaginal birth with insurance: $4,987.38
Vaginal birth without insurance: $9,147.54

C-section with insurance: $7,939.74
C-section without insurance: $13,610.95



48. Nebraska

48. Nebraska

(Eight Photo/Shutterstock)

Cost of having a baby:

Vaginal birth with insurance: $5,223.61
Vaginal birth without insurance: $9,611.30

C-section with insurance: $8,039.19
C-section without insurance: $13,893.06



47. Louisiana

47. Louisiana

(voyata/Shutterstock)

Cost of having a baby:

Vaginal birth with insurance: $5,409.55
Vaginal birth without insurance: $9,887.10

C-section with insurance: $7,791.89
C-section without insurance: $13,225.10



46. Utah

46. Utah

(KieferPix/Shutterstock)

Cost of having a baby:

Vaginal birth with insurance: $5,454.84
Vaginal birth without insurance: $9,919.41

C-section with insurance: $8,132.89
C-section without insurance: $13,887.42



45. Arkansas

45. Arkansas

(TA Oneshot/Shutterstock)

Cost of having a baby:

Vaginal birth with insurance: $5,524.18
Vaginal birth without insurance: $10,062.24

C-section with insurance: $7,989.74
C-section without insurance: $13,602.12



44. Kansas

44. Kansas

(SGerace/Shutterstock)

Cost of having a baby:

Vaginal birth with insurance: $5,566.41
Vaginal birth without insurance: $10,216.65

C-section with insurance: $8,415.16
C-section without insurance: $14,651.73



43. Hawaii

43. Hawaii

(Joana Lopes/Shutterstock)

Cost of having a baby:

Vaginal birth with insurance: $5,622.85
Vaginal birth without insurance: $10,332.87

C-section with insurance: $8,160.38
C-section without insurance: $14,147.39



42. Kentucky

42. Kentucky

(By Tomsickova Tatyana/Shutterstock)

Cost of having a baby:

Vaginal birth with insurance: $5,647.04
Vaginal birth without insurance: $10,485.97

C-section with insurance: $8,427.77
C-section without insurance: $14,518.31



41. Iowa

41. Iowa

(bookzv/Shutterstock)

Cost of having a baby:

Vaginal birth with insurance: $5,647.90
Vaginal birth without insurance: $10,452.98

C-section with insurance: $8,456.64
C-section without insurance: $14,590.62



40. Mississippi

40. Mississippi

(Kwangmoozaa/Shutterstock)

Cost of having a baby:

Vaginal birth with insurance: $5,651.97
Vaginal birth without insurance: $10,430.48

C-section with insurance: $8,576.33
C-section without insurance: $14,955.90



39. Ohio

39. Ohio

(Iren_Geo/Shutterstock)

Cost of having a baby:

Vaginal birth with insurance: $5,705.76
Vaginal birth without insurance: $10,609.60

C-section with insurance: $8,090.67
C-section without insurance: $13,820.24



38. West Virginia

38. West Virginia

(Rene Jansa/Shutterstock)

Cost of having a baby:

Vaginal birth with insurance: $5,717.18
Vaginal birth without insurance: $10,301.50

C-section with insurance: $8,429.48
C-section without insurance: $14,508.64



37. Idaho

37. Idaho

(ihorga/Shutterstock)

Cost of having a baby:

Vaginal birth with insurance: $5,772.21
Vaginal birth without insurance: $10,476.10

C-section with insurance: $8,338.79
C-section without insurance: $14,405.24



36. New Mexico

36. New Mexico

(Chatchai.wa/Shutterstock)

Cost of having a baby:

Vaginal birth with insurance: $5,819.31
Vaginal birth without insurance: $11,033.96

C-section with insurance: $8,391.94
C-section without insurance: $14,677.68



35. Maine

35. Maine

(Teerachai_P/Shutterstock)

Cost of having a baby:

Vaginal birth with insurance: $5,879.74
Vaginal birth without insurance: $10,685.24

C-section with insurance: $8,093.16
C-section without insurance: $13,761.92



34. Missouri

34. Missouri

(Tomsickova Tatyana/Shutterstock)

Cost of having a baby:

Vaginal birth with insurance: $5,904.83
Vaginal birth without insurance: $10,906.82

C-section with insurance: $8,883.15
C-section without insurance: $15,534.41



33. Michigan

33. New Mexico

(Tomsickova Tatyana/Shutterstock)

Cost of having a baby:

Vaginal birth with insurance: $5,978.05
Vaginal birth without insurance: $10,957.85

C-section with insurance: $8,443.70
C-section without insurance: $14,530.95



32. Delaware

32. Delaware

(thebigland/Shutterstock)

Cost of having a baby:

Vaginal birth with insurance: $5,978.86
Vaginal birth without insurance: $10,933.21

C-section with insurance: $8,373.46
C-section without insurance: $14,367.51



31. Minnesota

31. Minnesota

(Lucertolone/Shutterstock)

Cost of having a baby:

Vaginal birth with insurance: $6,011.99
Vaginal birth without insurance: $11,031.86

C-section with insurance: $8,809.20
C-section without insurance: $15,231.75



30. Oklahoma

30. Oklahoma

(Zoia Kostina/Shutterstock)

Cost of having a baby:

Vaginal birth with insurance: $6,057.96
Vaginal birth without insurance: $11,287.31

C-section with insurance: $8,619.79
C-section without insurance: $15,055.99



29. Montana

29. Montana

(Zoia Kostina/Shutterstock)

Cost of having a baby:

Vaginal birth with insurance: $6,101.17
Vaginal birth without insurance: $11,176.59

C-section with insurance: $8,473.76
C-section without insurance: $14,641.75



28. South Dakota

28. South Dakota

(Koretnyk Anastasiia/Shutterstock)

Cost of having a baby:

Vaginal birth with insurance: $6,121.19
Vaginal birth without insurance: $11,175.50

C-section with insurance: $8,793.36
C-section without insurance: $15,406.29



27. South Carolina

27. South Carolina

(KieferPix/Shutterstock)

Cost of having a baby:

Vaginal birth with insurance: $6,141.69
Vaginal birth without insurance: $11,377.81

C-section with insurance: $8,727.16
C-section without insurance: $15,103.24



26. New Hampshire

26. New Hampshire

(Olga Alper/Shutterstock)

Cost of having a baby:

Vaginal birth with insurance: $6,207.80
Vaginal birth without insurance: $11,487.32

C-section with insurance: $9,409.77
C-section without insurance: $16,803.04



25. Indiana

25. Indiana

(Anna_G/Shutterstock)

Cost of having a baby:

Vaginal birth with insurance: $6,347.41
Vaginal birth without insurance: $11,837.14

C-section with insurance: $9,355.35
C-section without insurance: $16,602.23



24. North Carolina

24. North Carolina

(Alexei Zatevakhin/Shutterstock)

Cost of having a baby:

Vaginal birth with insurance: $6,407.91
Vaginal birth without insurance: $11,848.73

C-section with insurance: $8,971.04
C-section without insurance: $15,670.46



23. Washington

23. Washington

(Zoia Kostina/Shutterstock)

Cost of having a baby:

Vaginal birth with insurance: $6,408.83
Vaginal birth without insurance: $11,769.31

C-section with insurance: $9,338.87
C-section without insurance: $16,439.41



22. Virginia

22. Virginia

(Malykalexa/Shutterstock)

Cost of having a baby:

Vaginal birth with insurance: $6,493.98
Vaginal birth without insurance: $12,065.79

C-section with insurance: $9,557.10
C-section without insurance: $16,970.82



21. Vermont

21. Vermont

(chomplearn/Shutterstock)

Cost of having a baby:

Vaginal birth with insurance: $6,502.27
Vaginal birth without insurance: $12,074.59

C-section with insurance: $10,644.78
C-section without insurance: $19,525.80



20. Maryland

20. Maryland

(Shark_749/Shutterstock)

Cost of having a baby:

Vaginal birth with insurance: $6,508.44
Vaginal birth without insurance: $11,820.32

C-section with insurance: $9,110.67
C-section without insurance: $15,820.97



19. Pennsylvania

19. Pennsylvania

(Shark_749/Shutterstock)

Cost of having a baby:

Vaginal birth with insurance: $6,535.24
Vaginal birth without insurance: $12,037.00

C-section with insurance: $9,797.40
C-section without insurance: $17,452.53



18. Colorado

18. Colorado

(Petr Bonek/Shutterstock)

Cost of having a baby:

Vaginal birth with insurance: $6,648.17
Vaginal birth without insurance: $12,549.70

C-section with insurance: $9,358.13
C-section without insurance: $16,574.70



17. Georgia

17. Georgia

(BENEJAM/Shutterstock)

Cost of having a baby:

Vaginal birth with insurance: $6,693.32
Vaginal birth without insurance: $12,447.83

C-section with insurance: $9,427.23
C-section without insurance: $16,711.12



16. Tennessee

16. Tennessee

(Zoia Kostina/Shutterstock)

Cost of having a baby:

Vaginal birth with insurance: $6,696.51
Vaginal birth without insurance: $12,602.76

C-section with insurance: $9,328.75
C-section without insurance: $16,465.34



15. Oregon

15. Oregon

(Elena Sherengovskaya/Shutterstock)

Cost of having a baby:

Vaginal birth with insurance: $6,725.62
Vaginal birth without insurance: $12,231.67

C-section with insurance: $9,569.14
C-section without insurance: $16,973.33



14. Arizona

14. Arizona

(DanielVinke/Shutterstock)

Cost of having a baby:

Vaginal birth with insurance: $6,806.76
Vaginal birth without insurance: $12,930.96

C-section with insurance: $9,599.50
C-section without insurance: $17,198.69



13. Texas

13. Texas

(Malykalexa/Shutterstock)

Cost of having a baby:

Vaginal birth with insurance: $6,923.48
Vaginal birth without insurance: $13,149.87

C-section with insurance: $10,199.52
C-section without insurance: $18,425.98



12. Nevada

12. Nevada

(Anna Jurkovska/Shutterstock)

Cost of having a baby:

Vaginal birth with insurance: $6,947.47
Vaginal birth without insurance: $13,135.05

C-section with insurance: $10,130.72
C-section without insurance: $18,299.01



11. California

11. California

(lastdjedai/Shutterstock)

Cost of having a baby:

Vaginal birth with insurance: $7,001.03
Vaginal birth without insurance: $13,081.32

C-section with insurance: $10,102.40
C-section without insurance: $18,088.29



10. Wyoming

10. Wyoming

(Anna_G/Shutterstock)

Cost of having a baby:

Vaginal birth with insurance: $7,018.03
Vaginal birth without insurance: $13,117.31

C-section with insurance: $10,017.69
C-section without insurance: $18,184.22



9. North Dakota

9. North Dakota

(Antonio Nardelli/Shutterstock)

Cost of having a baby:

Vaginal birth with insurance: $7,294.10
Vaginal birth without insurance: $13,191.93

C-section with insurance: $9,647.96
C-section without insurance: $16,993.96



8. Florida

8. Florida

(AMR Studio/Shutterstock)

Cost of having a baby:

Vaginal birth with insurance: $7,391.90
Vaginal birth without insurance: $13,923.95

C-section with insurance: $10,514.41
C-section without insurance: $18,864.02



7. Illinois

7. Illinois

(shutt2016/Shutterstock)

Cost of having a baby:

Vaginal birth with insurance: $7,447.68
Vaginal birth without insurance: $14,047.36

C-section with insurance: $10,511.16
C-section without insurance: $19,001.81



6. Connecticut

6. Connecticut

(Ilkin Zeferli/Shutterstock)

Cost of having a baby:

Vaginal birth with insurance: $7,906.21
Vaginal birth without insurance: $14,583.66

C-section with insurance: $11,188.13
C-section without insurance: $20,410.99



5. Massachusetts

5. Massachusetts

(warapong chodokmai/Shutterstock)

Cost of having a baby:

Vaginal birth with insurance: $7,949.91
Vaginal birth without insurance: $14,618.17

C-section with insurance: $10,349.98
C-section without insurance: $18,461.72



4. Wisconsin

4. Wisconsin

(Christy B/Shutterstock)

Cost of having a baby:

Vaginal birth with insurance: $8,278.86
Vaginal birth without insurance: $15,798.92

C-section with insurance: $11,757.92
C-section without insurance: $21,703.62



3. New York

3. New York

(Rene Jansa/Shutterstock)

Cost of having a baby:

Vaginal birth with insurance: $8,449.33
Vaginal birth without insurance: $15,518.68

C-section with insurance: $11,387.63
C-section without insurance: $20,706.77



2. New Jersey

2. New Jersey

(ElRoi/Shutterstock)

Cost of having a baby:

Vaginal birth with insurance: $8,755.88
Vaginal birth without insurance: $16,674.62

C-section with insurance: $11,637.74
C-section without insurance: $21,297.28



1. Alaska

1. Alaska

(Eight Photo/Shutterstock)

Cost of having a baby:

Vaginal birth with insurance: $10,681.28
Vaginal birth without insurance: $19,775.79

C-section with insurance: $14,927.76
C-section without insurance: $28,491.95



