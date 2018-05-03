Here comes Shake Shack... (SHAK)

news

Shake Shack is set to report its first quarter financial results after the closing bell Thursday.

Analysts polled by Bloomberg expect the Danny Meyer-founded burger chain to report earnings of $0.81 per share on revenue of $96.78 million.

Same-store sales, one of the most closely watched metrics of retail companies and touted by the company as "same-shack sales," were up 0.8% last quarter. CEO Randy Garutti said at the time the chain is planning to double its store count by the end of 2020 while increasing its revenue to $700 million.

Shake Shack has already begun the expansion since then, opening its first Chinese location in Hong Kong this week to much fanfare. The chain also added a new veggie burger to its menu to entice more herbivorous customers to visit the historically meat-centric restaurant.

Shares rose about 0.4% in trading Thursday, and options trading throughout the day implies a 9% move on the earnings report.

Check back here at 4 p.m. for the full earnings report.