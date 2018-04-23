Here are top 10 price gainers as NSE tumbled last week

news

Oando Plc and Jaiz Bank led the top 10 companies on the price gainers table as the Nigerian stock exchange, (NSE) All-Share Index and market capitalisation depreciated by 0.28% to close the week at 40,814.89 and N14.743 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE CG, NSE Premium, NSE-Main Board, NSE 30, NSE Banking, NSE Oil/Gas, and NSE Pension indices, which appreciated by 1.08%, 1.38%, 0.54%, 0.13%, 2.34%, 0.73% and 1.42% respectively.

Oando led the top price gainers with a gain of N2.70, representing a 39.13%, Jaiz Bank which appreciated by 15 kobo, representing a 21.13% increase, Skye Bank gained 15 kobo at 18.75%, Julius Berger gained N3.50 kobo to represent 14.39% increase, Unity Bank closed 16 kobo at 14.41% change, Northern Nigerian Flour mill Plc gained 60 kobo at 9.60% change while NEM Insurance, Regency Alliance, Eterna Plc and Ecobank Transnational gained 22 kobo, 2 kobo, 37 kobo and N1. 10 kobo respectively.

Top 10 price gainers for the week ended April 20, 2018:

1. OANDO PLC

2. JAIZ BANK PLC

3. SKYE BANK PLC

4. JULIUS BERGER NIG. PLC.

5. UNITY BANK PLC

6. NORTHERN NIG. FLOUR MILLS PLC

7. N.E.M INSURANCE CO (NIG) PLC

8. REGENCY ALLIANCE INSURANCE COMPANY PLC

9. ETERNA PLC

10. ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED

On the flip include AG Leventis Nigeria Plc, 11 Plc, Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, Niger Insurance Company Plc, Presco Plc, UACN Property Development Company Limited, Livestock Feeds Plc, First Aluminium Nigeria Plc, Continental Reinsurance Plc and NASCON Allied Industries Plc.

A total turnover of 3.008 billion shares worth N30.296 billion in 24,036 deals were traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange in contrast to a total of 1.415 billion shares valued at N19.644 billion that exchanged hands previous week in 20,659 deals.

Financial industry

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 2.539 billion shares valued at N23.510 billion traded in 13,179 deals; thus contributing 84.43% and 77.60% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Oil and Gas Industry

The Oil and Gas Industry followed with 273.443 million shares worth N2.358 billion in 3,735 deals. Consumer goods

This occupied the third place with a turnover of 60.840 million shares worth N2.654 billion in 3,141 deals.

Trading in the Top Three Equities namely – FCMB Group Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc, and Oando Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 1.816 billion shares worth N9.599 billion in 3,851 deals, contributing 60.37% and 31.69% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Previous week, the stock closed bullish as the Nigerian stock exchange All-Share Index and market capitalisation appreciated by 0.21% to close trading at 40,928.70 and N14.784 trillion respectively.

The 10 top companies that led the price gainers chart week ended Friday, April 13, 2018, include Learn Africa Plc, 11 Plc, Oando Plc, Cement Company of Northern Nigeria Plc, Japaul Oil and Maritime Services Plc, Skye Bank Plc, Sterling Bank Plc, Unity Bank Plc, Unity Kapital Assurance Plc, Wema Bank Plc.