Goldman Sachs delivers huge earnings beat on trading bonanza (GS)

Goldman Sachs is set to report first-quarter earnings results.

(Goldman Sachs)
Goldman Sachs announce first-quarter earnings Tuesday morning, smashing analyst expectations.

The bank reported earnings of $6.95 a share, well ahead of analyst expectations of $5.56, and the third highest on record. Here are the key numbers:

  • Revenue: The bank delivered $10.4 billion in revenues, well ahead of analyst expectations of $8.75 billion. It was the best quarterly revenue figure in three years, and up 25% from the same period a year earlier.
  • Net income: Net income came in at $2.8 billion, up from $2.2 billion expected.
  • Investment banking: The investment banking business delivered revenues of $1.8 billion, with the debt capital markets business posting its second highest revenue number. The bank said that was driven by investment-grade, leveraged finance, and asset-backed activity. In equities, initial public offering activity also picked up.
  • Trading: Institutional client securities posted revenues of $4.4 billion, with fixed income and equities both having their best quarter in three years. Fixed income revenues, at $2.1 billion, were up 23% from a weak first quarter, driven by better revenues in currencies, commodities, and credit. In equities, revenues were $2.3 billion.
  • Investment management: Goldman's funds business delivered record revenues of $1.8 billion, with assets under supervision increasing to a record $1.5 trillion.
  • Investing and lending: Net revenues were $2.1 billion, up 43% from last year.

“Solid performance across our businesses produced strong returns in the first quarter," CEO Lloyd Blankfein said.

Goldman Sachs joins Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, and JPMorgan in reporting first quarter earnings that beat analyst expectations.

(Goldman Sachs)

