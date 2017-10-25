Captain of Ghana's national football team Asamoah Gyan has been granted licence to operate an airline.

This was confirmed to Business Insider Sub Saharan Africa by the camp of the Turkey based footballer.

"We have been working on this for some time now and e are happy to receive the licence. Our plan is to begin with cargo transportation both locally and internationally. and then in conjunction with our partners expand our operations to include domestic flights for passengers" his company said in a statement to BI SSA.

Gyan , one of the wealthiest active African footballers in the world with a net worth of about $30 million dollars has been diversifying his investment over the past few years.

He has invested heavily in real estate, transportation, events and manufacturing as well as fuel stations.

Business Insider Sub Saharan Africa also understands the offices of the new airline will be at the new Swissports offices at the Airport City in Accra.

Gyan is Ghana's all time top scorer.