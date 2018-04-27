Home > Business Insider > Finance >

CBN pegs daily limit on USSD transaction at N100,000

Finance From June 2018, you can only make N100,000 transaction per day on USSD channels

  • Published:

CBN said the essence of the new regulations is to check security risks associated with the USSD channel.

From June 2018, you can only make N100,000 transaction per day on USSD channels play

Godwin Emefiele, CBN governor

(Aledeh)
The Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN), has pegged transaction on the use of Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) for transfer of funds at N100,000 daily limit., effective fro, June 1, 2018. 

Dipo Fatokun, Director, Banking and Payments System Department of the Central Bank of Nigeria made this known in a circular issued on Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

In the circular, the Apex bank said the daily withdrawals through the USSD channel - the portal that allows you send and receive payments offline - will be limited to N100,000.

Furthermore, transactions above N20,000 will require both a pin and a soft token. The bank stated that these regulations were down to security risks associated with the USSD channel.

The vast applications of the USSD technology, in terms of available services, have raised the issue of the risks inherent in the channel. In this regard, concerns have been expressed on the likely exposure of CBN approved entities to the possible breaching of the USSD accessed financial services in view of likely vulnerabilities in the technology and the ever-growing threats.

‘‘Furthermore, the implementation in Nigeria has created multiple USSD channels to customers, thereby increasing their exposure to risk, without a common standard for all.

‘‘This framework, therefore, seeks to establish the rules and risk mitigation considerations when implementing USSD for financial services offering in Nigeria.

CBN said the directive will allow banks to enable customers to opt out of USSD supported financial services at their discretion.

