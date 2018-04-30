Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Fitbit spikes after announcing it's teaming up with Google on health data (FIT, GOOGL)

Finance Fitbit spikes after announcing it's teaming up with Google on health data (FIT, GOOGL)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Fitbit isn't expected to do well in the coming quarter. But it's new plan with Google may help to change that.

null play

null

(Avery Hartmans/Business Insider)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Fitbit shares are up more than 6% Monday morning after the company announced it will partner with Google to locate patterns in health data with better accuracy.

Fitbit will utilize Google's artificial intelligence and cloud healthcare API in order to connect user data with electronic medical records. "Combining Fitbit data with EMRs can provide patients and clinicians a more comprehensive view of the patient profile, leading to more personalized care," Fitbit said in a press release. This is part of the company's strategy to shift its reliance on device sales for revenue, to one that relies on a more constant stream of revenue.

Wall Street expects Fitbit to lose an adjusted $0.20 a share on revenue of $247.6 million when the company announces its first-quarter results on Wednesday.

Fitbit shares are up almost 2% this year, including Monday's gains.

null play

null

(Markets Insider)

Top 3

1 Finance The 22 best places to live in America if you want to make a lot...bullet
2 Finance Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway loads up on more Apple (AAPL)bullet
3 Finance McDonald's beats expectations thanks to price hikes (MCD)bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Allergan CEO Brent Saunders
Finance Investors are frustrated with Botox-maker Allergan — and its CEO says it's 'deep into the process' of figuring out what to do next (AGN)
Qatar Airways Q Suite business class.
Finance Airline pilot reveals the meanings of 23 code words passengers don't understand
Spotify Chief R&amp;D Officer Gustav Söderström introduces Spotify’s new ad supported mobile version at a news conference in New York.
Finance Spotify is a 'unique opportunity' to invest in an industry that's set to triple over the next decade (SPOT)
Spotify Chief R&amp;D Officer Gustav Söderström introduces Spotify’s new ad supported mobile version at a news conference in New York.
Finance Spotify is a 'unique opportunity' to invest in an industry that's set to triple over the next decade (SPOT)