Finance :  Your credit score can help you get a house, a car — and apparently, a date

The majority of online daters would prefer a partner with a good credit score than a nice car.

A good credit score is perceived to be a sign of responsibility, trustworthiness, and intelligence.

Finding a partner who is financially responsible is more important than having a physically attractive significant other, according to a recent survey.

You don't need a fancy sports car or a killer body to impress a date.

A national study performed by Discover and Match Media Group of 2,000 American adults found that a good credit score may help land you a relationship. Match owns dating websites and apps —such as Tinder, Match.com, and OkCupid — covering 63 million global users.

For 58% of online daters, a good credit score is more attractive than a nice car. Half of those surveyed prefer a partner to have a good credit score over an impressive job title, and 40% took the credit score over a physically fit body. Unfortunately, job titles and photos may have to suffice for now — 69% of respondents also said they would feel uncomfortable reporting their credit score on a dating app.

Additionally, 69% said that financial responsibility is a very or extremely important quality when looking for a person to date. This topped the numbers for traditional traits daters look out for like a sense of humor and attractiveness, which 67% and 51% of those surveyed found important, respectively.

Financial responsibility is more important for women finding a partner than men. Women rated this quality as important 77% of the time, compared to 61% for men.

When asked about the personality traits of someone with a good credit score, 73% of survey respondents envisioned a responsible person, 40% thought trustworthy, and 38% equated credit scores with intelligence.

"Money talks, but your credit score can speak more about who you are as a person, and singles agree that those with good credit tend to be conscientious and reliable," says Dr. Helen Fisher, chief scientific advisor for Match.com.

Fixing a poor credit score is easier than it sounds — and it doesn't have to take long to boost your number.

Making on-time payments is the first step to improving your score. Scheduling automatic payments or setting up a calendar alert a few days before the due date can help make sure you never miss a payment.

It is also crucial to pay more than the minimum balance on your credit card each month. Focus on the debt with the highest interest rate first, since paying it down will save you the most on interest charges.

Understanding someone's financial security early in a relationship can help avoid further issues.

A majority — 53% — of respondents said finances had strained a past or current relationship. This makes money a bigger wedge in relationships than politics or religion, two topics practically forbidden for a first date.