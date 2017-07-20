Finance :  Woody Harrelson got married for just $500

Woody Harrelson told Wealthsimple that "the least expensive things can be the most personally rewarding."
"Take my wedding, for example," the actor told Wealthsimple.
He explained:
"... We didn't feel the need to shell out a ton of cash and do anything over the top. It was basically just a bunch of good friends getting together in Maui.
"I paid for some food and drinks, a few hundred bucks, and that was about it. At the end of the day, it ain't about how much it costs — it's about having great people in a beautiful place and just… celebrating."
According to wedding website The Knot, which has been tracking wedding trends since 2006, the average cost of a wedding in the US in 2016 was $35,329. The site also found that Americans spend an average of $6,162 on an engagement ring, and estimates that a plain gold or platinum wedding band will run you about $1,000, depending on the retailer. Not for Harrelson.
"Wedding rings can be extremely expensive, but ours were only about $300 each," he told Wealthsimple. He continued:
"Mine is one of my most meaningful possessions. I helped design the simple gold bands dotted with tiny, sparkling, colorful gems in various shades of orange, pink, and purple. The gold I already had. I'm really conscious about where gold is sourced, so I wanted to provide the gold and be sure of its origins. It's gold that was panned naturally from a river in Northern California. All in all they're pretty distinctive rings."
This doesn't mean Harrelson won't splurge — he recently bought himself a Tesla.