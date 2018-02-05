Finance :  What you need to know on Wall Street today

news

Friday's turmoil in the US markets continued on Monday, translating into a global stock sell-off.

Amid fears over rising inflation across the world, the majority of European indices fell more than 1% from their closing price on Friday on Monday morning and remained substantially lower as the day progressed.

US indices similarly got whacked to start trading Monday, with the Dow opening lower by about 250 points. Stocks mounted a modest rally before rolling over again.

Stocks have long been rallying on hopes of a stronger economy, firmer inflation, and better wage growth. Part of that optimism was driven by the prospect of new tax cut legislation as well.

But now that the data are finally turning in a positive direction, and that the Republican tax proposal has become law, traders are suddenly freaking out at the prospect of a tight labor market and higher interest rates that tend to accompany firmer growth. It's a reminder to Wall Street to be careful what you wish for, writes Pedro da Costa.

For much of the stock market's blistering bull market run, investors have stayed remarkably calm, with measures of fear locked near historical lows. But traders have been snapped out of complacency, and the escalating situation appears to have their attention to a degree not seen in 14 months.

Here's the rest of your Monday markets coverage:

Wells Fargo shares plunged after being hit with a rare growth ban by the Fed. The stock slump has cost Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway $2.4 billion. Qualcomm shares slid after Broadcom sweetened its offer to buy the chipmaker for $121 billion.

A business that many on Wall Street left for dead is starting to jolt back to life.

Bristol-Myers Squibb just claimed 'a breakthrough in cancer research' — but there's a catch. Google and Uber are at war over self-driving cars — and a big trial that could reshape Silicon Valley starts today.

Lastly, the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII — here's the roundup of all the plays and big moments that people are talking about, and here's your complete guide to all the ads that aired.