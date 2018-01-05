Home > Business Insider > Finance >

What you need to know on Wall Street today

Hello. Here's what you need to know on Wall Street today.

White House chief economic adviser Gary Cohn speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas play

White House chief economic adviser Gary Cohn speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

(Thomson Reuters)
The US economy added 148,000 jobs in December, fewer than expected, according to a report Friday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The unemployment rate remained at 4.1%, a 17-year low that supports the Federal Reserve's assertion that the economy is near full employment. The black unemployment rate fell to a record low of 6.8%.

In related news, Gary Cohn is sticking around the White House — at least for another week.

In finance news, Deutsche Bank shares dropped after it announced a $1.8 billion tax hit. Bitcoin, political gridlock, and big data are set to transform finance in 2018. And global debt levels hit an unprecedented level in the third quarter of 2017, according to the Institute of International Finance..

In market news, Goldman Sachs expects price swings to return with a vengeance in 2018.

And in crypto news, Ethereum cleared $1,000 for the first time. Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook is looking into how it can use cryptocurrency.

And the iced tea company that pivoted to blockchain is selling $8.4 million of shares to buy bitcoin mining machines.

Lastly, here are our predictions for who will win big at the 2018 Golden Globes — and who should win

Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, presides over the opening ceremony of the 19th Party Congress.
Finance Bitcoin miners are reportedly fleeing China because it is cracking down on cryptocurrencies
Finance One photo tells you everything you need to know about Amazon’s relationship to Seattle
Finance Ripple's XRP is tumbling while bitcoin climbs