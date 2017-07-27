Finance :  What you need to know on Wall Street today

Credit Suisse has hired one of the biggest names in trading technology for its equities team. Goldman Sachs is launching a digital platform for the rich to borrow as much as $25 million. Apollo raised $24.6 billion for largest private equity fund ever. And the $2.6 trillion asset manager behind the "Fearless Girl" statue is putting its money where its mouth is.
Lazard is having a record-breaking year amid a "choppy" environment for M&A, with the retail apocalypse driving a $175 million business at the advisory firm.
In deal news, Bill Ackman is buying up shares in a company that might manage your firm's payroll. "High Times" is planning an IPO. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway could walk away from its $9 billion energy deal. And Starbucks is paying $1.3 billion for 1,300 stores in China.