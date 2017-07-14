Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Wells Fargo beats on earnings, misses on revenue

Wells Fargo earnings came in strong, but revenue didn't meet Wall Street expectations.

Wells Fargo announced earnings Friday, beating analyst expectations.

The bank reported earnings of $1.07 per share, above the $1.01 per share analysts had predicted.

But revenues came in at $22.2 billion, below the $22.5 billion Wall Street had expected.

"Second quarter 2017 results demonstrated the benefit of our diversified business model as we continued to generate strong financial results, invest for the future, and adhere to our prudent risk discipline," Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan said. "We remain committed to reducing expenses and improving the efficiency of our company, and we are very focused on our recently announced goals."

Here are the key numbers:

  • Net income of $5.8 billion, or $1.07 per share. That's up 5% from second quarter 2016.
  • Revenues of $22.2 billion
  • Net interest income of $12.5 billion, up $750 million.
  • Credit quality improved. Provision expense was $555 million, down $519 million, and net charge-offs hit $655 million, down $269 million.

