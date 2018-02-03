Finance :  We spoke to Wall Street's top young headhunters — here are their best pieces of advice for job candidates

news

Business Insider recently compiled a list of the top headhunters on Wall Street age 40 and under, and in the process we asked many of them the same question: What do you look for in candidates?

One recruiter said that a great strategy when going into banking is to specialize in an area that isn't completely saturated.

Banks are massive and can be intimidating — and not all sectors are as valued as others. If you're at an investment bank that is already overrun with talented associates and vice presidents covering technology, consider a different industry or even middle-market transactions.

"Do your best to find an area or sector that is both underpenetrated and niche-y, but it also needs to be valued by the bank," one headhunter told us. "Find a sector to cover that has upward running room."

Here's what others had to say about how to land coveted Wall Street positions: