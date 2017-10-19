Finance :  We just got our best look yet at what it's like to drive a Tesla Model 3 (TSLA)

The Model 3 is Tesla's first mass-market car with a starting price of $35,000.

Few are on the road yet as the company struggles to ramp up production.

But we found a video that shows us what the sedan is all about.

The Tesla Model 3 is still a rare sighting.

Only 260 cars were produced in September and most of the owners are Tesla employees or their family members.

But a few lucky individuals have gotten their hands on one and been kind enough to give us a closer look at the highly anticipated sedan. A few weeks ago, we got an in-depth look at how Tesla's massive touchscreen works in the Model 3.

Joe Torbati, the CEO of OCDetailing, was lucky enough to drive the Model 3 for just under 20 minutes after he finished detailing the car, which included tinting the windows and wrapping the car. Electrek first reported on the video.

We imagine it must belong to someone fairly important in the Tesla world for it to already be detailed while 455,000 others wait for their vehicle to arrive. The tinted windows seem to support that theory! But I digress.

The video gives us a chance to really see what it's like to drive the Model 3. Business Insider's Matt DeBord got behind the wheel during the car's unveiling, so we got some initial impressions. But Tesla didn't allow him to take video, so this is our best viewing yet.

Torbati said he wasn't a fan of the cruise control because you have to use the touchscreen to adjust the speed instead of just using the driver control, as has traditionally been the case. He also had some difficulty activating advanced cruise control, but Autopilot is activated in Model 3 cars.

There was plenty Torbati said he liked about the car: it's powerful, charges quickly, and has a responsive touchscreen.

Take a look for yourself: