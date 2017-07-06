Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is reportedly close to buying an electric-utility giant

Berkshire Hathaway's energy business is close to a deal to acquire Oncor, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett waits to play table tennis during the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting weekend in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S. May 7, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking play

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett waits to play table tennis during the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting weekend in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S. May 7, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Thomson Reuters)
Berkshire Hathaway's energy business is close to a deal to acquire Oncor, the electric-utility giant based in Texas, according to The Wall Street Journal's Dana Mattioli and Nicole Friedman.

The deal could be announced as soon as Thursday, The Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Oncor, one of the largest utility companies in the US, says it serves 10 million customers across Texas. It earned $935 million in operating revenues and $73 million in net income in the quarter ended March 31.

Berkshire Hathaway Energy owns electricity and natural-gas utilities across the US. Berkshire's acquisition would be worth $17.5 billion, below the $18.4 billion that NextEra had agreed to pay before that deal was halted by regulators, The Journal said.

In late June, Berkshire invested $377 million in Store Capital, a real-estate investment trust.

