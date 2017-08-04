Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Walmart is on track to break its 11-day winning streak (WMT)

Walmart's stock price has been on a tear recently, but that may come to an end Friday.

(Walmart)
Walmart is on track to close lower for the first time in 12 days, trading down 0.56% on Friday, at around $80.45.

The company is set to report its second quarter earnings on August 17. Investors are expecting earnings of $1.07 per share on revenue of $122.811 billion, according to data from Bloomberg.

The company has recently been beefing up its online offerings in a move to combat Amazon's dominance. Walmart is leveraging its existing retail locations to attract more customers in a move to combat Amazon's expansion into brick and mortar.

Walmart recently rolled out self-service kiosks in its stores. The kiosks allow customers to pick up their online orders at local stores. It's also offering discounts for customers who try the service.

Walmart is up 17.1% this year.

