Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  WALL STREET PAYDAY: Banks could reap $100 million from the Discovery-Scripps deal (DSCA, SNI, JPM, GS)

Finance WALL STREET PAYDAY: Banks could reap $100 million from the Discovery-Scripps deal (DSCA, SNI, JPM, GS)

  • Published:

Guggenheim, Goldman Sachs, Allen & Co., JPMorgan, and Evercore are set to divvy up $100 million in fees for the $14.6 billion Discovery-Scripps merger.

A huge deal for these six investment banks. play

A huge deal for these six investment banks.

(Thomson Reuters)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Several Wall Street banks are set to split a $100 million payday from the deal between cable channel operators Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Interactive.

Discovery, which owns channels like Animal Planet and Discovery Channel, said Monday it will pay $14.6 billion to acquire Scripps, adding HGTV, Travel Channel, and Food Network to its roster.

Six banks — including boutiques Guggenheim Partners, Allen & Co., and Evercore — advised on the deal.

Guggenheim and Goldman Sachs advised Discovery, and they'll split the vast majority of about $45 million in fees, according to Jeffrey Nassof, director of consulting firm Freeman & Co.

UBS will take a small slice for advising Discovery shareholders rather than the company overall.

Scripps' bankers, Allen & Co. and JPMorgan, will split the lion's share of an estimated $55 million in advisory fees, Nassof said.

Evercore will take a much smaller cut for advising the shareholders, primarily the Scripps family, which is one of the wealthiest families on earth with a fortune north of $7 billion.

Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Lifestyle Aliko Dangote has dropped massively on Forbes' rich listbullet
3 Finance Here's what gambling markets are saying about next week's...bullet

Finance

A researcher prepares medicine at a laboratory in Nanjing University in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, April 29, 2011.
Finance LabCorp just signed a billion-dollar deal for a healthcare company you've probably never heard of (Q, ICLR, CRL, INCR, LH)
null
Finance Many still prefer to work with men over women – and it shows why women face an uphill battle
null
Finance Amazon falls below $1,000 (AMZN)
Tesla's Model 3 is the company's first mass-market sedan.
Finance Here's how Tesla's Model 3 stacks up to the Chevy Bolt (GM, TSLA)